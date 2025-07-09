Christian Horner’s emotional farewell speech at Red Bull leaked: ‘I’ve fought hard’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner admits he was “shocked” when he learned of his Red Bull exit as his farewell speech to employees was leaked on Wednesday.

Horner, the team principal at Red Bull Racing for 20 years, was relieved of his duties by Red Bull’s parent company on Wednesday morning in a surprise announcement.

The 51-year-old, who guided Red Bull from their inception in F1 to a championship-winning force, addressed employees at the team’s HQ in Milton Keynes and was visibly emotional.

"Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward,” Horner said, in a video published by Sky Sports.

"I will still remain employed by the company but, operationally, the baton will be handed over. It came as a shock to myself.

“I've had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years.

"When I arrived 20 years ago, there were a few less grey hairs. I walked into a team and did not know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1.”

Horner added that he “fought hard” for the team, amid tension within the outfit over the last 18 months, but gave his backing to incoming team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies.

Christian Horner was emotional as he addressed staff on Wednesday (picture: January 2022) ( Getty Images )

"Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege of my life,” he added.

"A new CEO will be announced shortly. I trust him and give him my full support. My instruction to him is to look after all of you.

"I have fought hard, I've done my best, I've put in a big shift and it now comes to a close."

Horner led the team to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ championships, four apiece for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.