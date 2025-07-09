Max Verstappen breaks silence after Christian Horner’s Red Bull F1 exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen has thanked Christian Horner for their time working together at Red Bull with a brief message on social media.

Horner, who has led Red Bull since its inception in 2005, was relieved of his duties with immediate effect in a shock announcement on Wednesday morning.

Verstappen, 27, has raced in the Red Bull family since his F1 debut in 2015 and for the main team since 2016. Indeed, Horner has been the boss while Verstappen won his four world championships.

In an Instagram post, accompanied with a photo of the pair embracing following his fourth world championship in Las Vegas last year, Verstappen said: “From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes.

“Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!”

Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes next year, despite having a £50m-a-year contract in place until the end of 2028.

Yet with Horner now gone, and the decision likely to appease Verstappen’s father, Jos, Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes the Dutchman is now likely to stay with Red Bull for 2026.

“I can only surmise it means it’s more likely he stays at this moment,” Brundle told Sky Sports News.

“It remains to be seen. Every point Max has through his own genius driving is in a Red Bull car. They’re debuting their own engine [with Ford] for the first time next year. which is going to be the biggest change in Formula 1 history.

“We know that Max has an exit clause based on where he is in the world championship at the end of this month.”

That said exit clause is reported to be that Verstappen can leave the team if he is lower than fourth in the drivers’ championship by the F1 summer break, following the next two races in Belgium and Hungary.

Verstappen is currently third in the standings, 46 points ahead of Charles Leclerc in fifth, but 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Brundle also revealed that Horner has not yet been given a clear reason from Red Bull’s parent company for the decision to relieve him of his duties.

Max Verstappen worked with Christian Horner at Red Bull for 10 years ( Getty Images )

“I believe it’s probably performance-related,” Brundle said..

“I think it perhaps make it more likely that the Verstappens (Max and Jos) will stay there. That became quite personal.

“There are a number of aspects. The car is struggling, but they’ve won races brilliantly this year. I’m due to speak to Christan later in the day, I said ‘can I have a chat?’ And he wasn’t able to do that.

“No reason was given to him as to why he’s been released. That’s the only hard info on that. Nothing’s forever. Things move on.”

Laurent Mekies, formerly team principal of Racing Bulls, will now be in place as Red Bull boss for the next race, the Belgian Grand Prix (25-27 July).