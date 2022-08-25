For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Ricciardo admits he could step away from Formula in 2023 “if it made sense” as the Australian looks for a race seat next year.

The 33-year-old’s departure from McLaren at the end of this season was announced on Wednesday, with the team paying out £8.5m to terminate Ricciardo’s contract a year early.

The popular Australian, who started his F1 career with HRT back in 2011, will depart after the final nine races of this season having achieved a memorable win at Monza last year - but no podiums for McLaren other than that.

By the end of this year, Ricciardo will have raced for 11-and-a-half consecutive seasons in Formula 1 and speaking in the drivers’ press conference before F1’s post-summer break return in Belgium this weekend, Ricciardo did not rule out taking a one-year sabbatical to assess his long-term options but did eliminate the idea of competing in any other motorsport series, such as IndyCar.

On whether he would take a year out in 2023, he said: “If it made sense, yes. If it made sense. It’s the only racing I’m interested in, this stage of my career Formula 1 is the one I see. If the starts don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense and I need to take time to re-evaluate, then that’s what I need to do.”

An unusually downbeat Ricciardo - who trails team-mate Lando Norris by 57 points in the Drivers Championship - spoke openly about his departure from McLaren but reiterated that he has the “purpose” to keep racing competitively in F1.

“It’s not the result we wanted when I joined the team,” he said. “The outcome wasn’t desired. As a collective we didn’t really get it right. We put in a lot of effort and tried to get through it and me myself gelling with the car, but there were too many weekends which were a struggle. That was how the decision came about.

“It’s not the nicest feeling but I look back and can hold my head high in terms of applying myself and trying to put it in. I tried and it didn’t necessarily work out. It’s just one of those things, I’m proud of how we tried to make it happen.

“I still love the sport, I think through all of this adversity I haven’t lost that confidence in myself. I still love it, I still want to do it competitively, in the right place. I’ve never said I want to be a driver to make up the numbers, I want to be here with a purpose. I don’t know what that means for the future.”

“Picking myself up is something I’m capable of doing. It’s a big moment in time for my career... no one has a perfect career. I’ve learned to deal with it over time, this is another hurdle. That fire and belief is still in me so it’s whether I want to make that choice and I can.”

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel expressed his sympathy with Ricciardo’s situation (Getty Images)

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who last month announced his retirement from the sport, expressed his sympathy with Ricciardo’s situation as the Aussie looks for his sixth team.

“I was very saddened to hear what’s going to happen to Daniel, it is a very difficult situation to be in,” the German said. “He’s still one of the best drivers. I still think he has a lot to offer but I guess McLaren failed to extract the potential he has.

“It’s sad to see he has been put in a difficult situation, but I’m sure the talent and qualities he has will shine through.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc believes he can still win the World Championship despite the hefty deficit he faces with nine Grands Prix to go.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc believes he can still win the World Championship (EPA)

Leclerc, who won his first F1 race at Spa-Francorchamps three years ago, trails Max Verstappen by 80 points after disastrous races in France and Hungary to conclude the first period of the season.

On the summer break, the Monegasque said: “I needed it! The first part of the season was highs and lows. I accumulated a lot of emotions. I was very happy to go on holidays, it was just great.

“We now need to try and maximise every opportunity we have ahead. I still believe in the Championship, I believe until the end. I’ll give my best.”