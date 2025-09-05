Daniel Ricciardo makes final call on racing career after end of F1 tenure
The Australian was dropped from F1 for the second time last year and has been out of the spotlight since
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed the end of his motor racing career after becoming a global ambassador for Ford.
Ricciardo, 36, was dropped by Racing Bulls last October, having failed to make his mark and regain a seat at Red Bull. Prior to this, he was also dropped by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.
The popular Australian, a hit on Netflix’s Drive to Survive series and an eight-time race winner, has been out of the spotlight in the 12 months since, but has now joined American automotive giant Ford as an ambassador, focusing on their off-road Raptor brand.
Ricciardo adds that his career as a racing driver is behind him, despite interest from American racing series’ such as IndyCar and NASCAR.
In a statement, Ricciardo said: "While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.
"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.
"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports.
"For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime."
Ford is joining F1 next year in an engine partnership with Red Bull but, despite Ricciardo’s close ties to Red Bull, the Australian is not expected to be involved.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments