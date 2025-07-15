Frontrunners for Cadillac F1 seats in 2026 debut season revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has confirmed that his team are in talks with at least three different drivers for their two seats on the F1 grid next season.

Cadillac, owned by American automotive giant General Motors, will become Formula One’s 11th outfit when they join the sport in time for new engine and chassis regulations next season.

As such, there is a host of interest and speculation surrounding their two driver spots. And Lowdon, formerly team principal with Marussia in the mid-2010s, admitted that Cadillac are in talks with Mick Schumacher, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, amongst others.

“We’re talking to Mick,” Lowdon told The High Performance Podcast. Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, has not raced in F1 since being axed by Haas in 2022.

Mercedes reserve driver Bottas and former Red Bull driver Perez were also confirmed to be in the running.

"Everyone wants to prove something else again,” Lowdon, who also represents Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, added. "I never look at that as the biggest motivator. Our team is not there as a vehicle for someone to prove a point.

“Our team is there to provide a position on the pitch, if you like. For someone to prove what they can do for sure, but it's not the vehicle to show the world, prove a point or whatever.

"The driver is there to do the best that they possibly can for their team, and they should be motivated for the team around them as well. So, I'm less keen on people who kind of want to prove a personal point."

open image in gallery Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are currently without a seat ( Getty )

open image in gallery Graeme Lowdon will be Cadillac’s team principal next season ( Getty Images )

However, Lowdon confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo – dropped by Racing Bulls last year – is not on his shortlist.

“Actually, I think he's publicly said that he's not interested in Formula 1,” Lowdon replied, when asked about the Australian.

“If I need to convince someone, then it's the wrong person. You never need to convince a Formula 1 driver to jump in the car."

Cadillac, led by CEO Dan Towriss and advised by 1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, have less than eight months until they join the sport at next year’s season-opener in Australia.