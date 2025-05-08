Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mick Schumacher is reportedly on Cadillac’s shortlist for an F1 seat next year as he targets a shock return to the sport.

The 26-year-old, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, has not raced in F1 since being axed in 2022 after two seasons with Haas.

Schumacher was a reserve driver for Mercedes in 2023 and 2024 but did not feature at all on a race weekend, leaving the team at the end of last season. Now, he is racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

Yet Schumacher’s presence in the F1 paddock at the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend – where F1’s soon-to-be 11th team Cadillac held their launch event – has raised speculation about a return.

German publication BILD report that Schumacher is on the shortlist for one of the two seats yet to be filled at the American-owned team in 2026.

Schumacher also reportedly attended Cadillac’s official launch event and liked one of the team’s social media posts.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are also rumoured to be on that shortlist, alongside the likes of Zhou Guanyu and Colton Herta.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon – who also acts as Zhou’s manager – spoke about his search for two drivers while speaking to the media in Miami.

"We've got a fairly good idea [on drivers], and we've narrowed it down quite a bit," Lowdon told Sky Sports F1.

Mick Schumacher is reportedly on Cadillac's shortlist for an F1 seat next year ( Getty Images )

"We were effectively kept out of the last round of driver discussions because we didn't have an entry and were in a slightly unusual position.

"But it also means there is a lot less competitive tension and we can take a little bit of time.

"Obviously, the number one priority for us is to have something for the driver to drive, and that is where a lot of the management bandwidth is.”

Schumacher, who has always acknowledged that a return to F1 remains his dream, finished third as part of a three-man Alpine team at the 6 Hours of Imola event last month and is set to compete at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans event next month.