Sebastian Vettel reveals ‘only regret’ from glory-laden F1 career

Sebastian Vettel admits that not speaking out on social, equality and climate issues earlier in his racing career is his “only regret” from his time in Formula One.

The German driver, who raced for Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin, won four F1 world championships from 2010-2013 and won 53 races in total.

Vettel, who retired in 2022 after 300 grand prix entries, spent the latter years of his career advocating on a range of topics close to his heart, from climate change, LGBT rights, women in motorsport and more.

“When I started as a rookie, I was solely focused on racing and it was the only thing that was occupying my day,” Vettel told the BBC last month.

“But towards the last couple of years, I think it’s probably one of the things, maybe the only thing that I would say I regret, is not to speak out earlier in my career and seeing the potential power in terms of reach and audience that you might have as a professional athlete to inspire people.

“Since then [I’ve been] trying to spread messages that are important to me.”

Vettel, now 37, also launched a “Race for Women” event in Saudi Arabia when F1 first raced in the Gulf country in 2021.

“It was mostly about taking young girls and women to the track and giving them a glimpse of racing in go-karts and we had a fun day and that’s the story we’re trying to continue to tell,” he explained.

“It’s always difficult with these things how much impact you might have. Certainly, we had a lot of impact on all these girls and gave them a lot of courage for the future to speak out in a country that is changing and evolving and things are improving.

Sebastian Vettel won four F1 world championships from 2010-2013 ( Getty Images )

“So the intention really is to go back and continue once we’ve sort of planted the seeds and give those girls and women a little bit of a voice.

“When I did go-karts in Europe I raced girls but it was very rare. The more girls we have participating and less of these stereotypes that girls can’t race, I think it’s positive, it’s good evolution.

“It is important in Europe but it’s even more important I think in a place like Saudi where you can feel things are opening up, maybe not with the speed we all wish or some people expect but there are steps. It’s great to see these girls get a chance to get behind the wheel.”

Vettel raced in the 2025 Race of Champions in Sydney, alongside compatriot Mick Schumacher, but has on the whole maintained his distance from competitive racing since his retirement more than two years ago.