F1 could return to V8 engines as soon as 2029, FIA president says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula One could see the return of its iconic, noisy V8 engines as early as 2029, powered by fully sustainable fuel, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The sport is set to enter a new engine era next season, but the head of the governing body has indicated a potential shift back to the naturally-aspirated V8s or V10s beyond that.

The V8 engines were last utilised in 2013, preceding the current 1.6-litre V6 units. Ben Sulayem highlighted the complexities and high costs associated with the present power units. "The current engine is so complicated, you have no idea, and it is costly," he told reporters at the recent British Grand Prix. He elaborated on the financial burden, stating: "R&D is reaching 200 million (dollars), and the engine is costing approximately 1.8 to 2.1, so if we go with a straight V8, let's see."

The FIA president argued that a return to V8s would offer significant commercial benefits, given many car manufacturers produce them, alongside weight advantages and a sound that would appeal to both long-standing and new fans. "To us, the V8 is happening. With the teams now, I'm very optimistic, happy about it. FOM (Formula One Management) are supportive, the teams are realising it is the right way," he affirmed, noting that such a change would require approximately three years to implement. However, he cautioned about the high cost of sustainable fuel and transmissions.

Ben Sulayem also addressed the ongoing discussion about expanding the grid, specifically the possibility of a Chinese team occupying the final 12th slot. He reiterated his belief that the sport requires more cars rather than an increased number of races. "The time will come when we feel it is right to open an expression of interest," he said regarding the 12th slot. He stressed that any new entrant must genuinely contribute to the sport's sustainability: "We are not here to upset other teams. It won't be just go and do it for the sake of doing it. It has to be worth it for us. The team has to add value to sustaining the business of Formula One." General Motors' Cadillac brand is already slated to join as the 11th team next season, a move that faced initial resistance from existing teams and Formula One's owners, Liberty Media.