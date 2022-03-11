Daniel Ricciardo tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the remainder of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Ricciardo had missed the opening two days of the official pre-season test after feeling unwell and returned a positive PCR result on Friday.

It comes just over one week before the opening race of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March but McLaren said they are hopeful the Australian will be released from self-isolation before then.

Ricciardo said in a post on Twitter “better this week than next”.

“Unfortunate to miss the test, but I’m starting to feel better,” Ricciardo added. “I’ll stay isolated and just focus on next weekend.

“Big thanks to Lando and McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe you some beers (milk for Lando). Appreciate the well wishes from everyone.”

Teammate Lando Norris will continue to drive for McLaren on the final day of testing on Saturday.

A team statement confirmed: “After feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo has now returned a positive PCR test for Covid-19.

“Daniel is therefore continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations.

“Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery.

“Following this, we can confirm that Lando Norris will remain in the MCL36 for the final day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain tomorrow.”