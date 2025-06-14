FIA suspends race steward from Canadian Grand Prix after media comments surface

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FIA has suspended driver steward Derek Warwick from the Canadian Grand Prix after comments he made in the media.

The 70-year-old ex-Formula One driver's suspension follows remarks circulated by a gambling platform following last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix about a variety of matters including a 10-second penalty given to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

On Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Warwick said: “I think he deserves that eighth world title but it’s not going to happen this year. I think if it carries on the way it is at the minutes, I suspect he’s already thinking of stopping.”

The FIA confirmed that Enrique Bernoldi, who raced for the Arrows Formula One team, will replace Warwick in Montreal.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle tweeted his support to Warwick, saying: “Derek Warwick is one of the most genuine and passionate people and racers I have ever known. He is a salt of the earth genuine guy. He’s done so much for young racers and motorsport in general. Not least as an FIA Steward. He has my absolute support and friendship until my last breath.”

In a statement, the governing body said: "Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

"He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi who will be officiating from the Remote Operations Centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.

"After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix."

additional reporting by PA