Donald Trump waves to crowd and visits McLaren garage at F1 Miami Grand Prix

Donald Trump has arrived at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s F1 race as he takes a break from his high-profile hush-money trial in New York.

The security surrounding the event in Florida has been significantly increased following the former US President’s decision to attend the sixth round of the F1 campaign.

The 77-year-old, currently on trial in New York for allegedly falsifying documents to cover up hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, headed to the McLaren garage to meet the British team’s CEO Zak Brown, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Prospective Republican candidate Trump had reportedly planned to use a suite in the exclusive paddock club here to host a political fundraiser.

But speaking prior to Sunday’s race, Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, said: “There will not be any fundraising at the event from anybody.

“The event is about bringing people together and we welcome everybody.

“We don’t control people’s guest lists when they buy a suite.

Trump waves to the crowds at the F1 Miami Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

Trump was given a tour of the McLaren garage by CEO Zak Brown ( Getty Images )

“We want everyone to enjoy the race, and we want this to be a great environment and not something that becomes political or is used for commercial or political purposes.”

Pop star Taylor Swift was rumoured to be among the plethora of stars in attendance in Miami with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs’ Superbowl winner Travis Kelce, also on the F1 guest list.

Retired NFL star Tom Brady, World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, Los Angeles Lakers’ giant Lebron James and singer Shakira were also due to attend.

Max Verstappen, who has won four of the five rounds so far, starts on pole position, with Lewis Hamilton eighth on the grid.

Additional reporting by PA