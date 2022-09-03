For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Formula 1 season continues after its return in Belgium last week with this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with Max Verstappen holding a healthy 93-point lead in the World Championship with eight races to go.

The Red Bull star stormed to victory at Spa-Francorchamps at the weekend, winning by a margin of 18 seconds to team-mate Sergio Perez despite starting in P14 due to an engine penalty; Carlos Sainz took the other podium spot as he held off George Russell late on, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth. Lewis Hamilton retired for the first time this season following a first-lap collision with the Alpine of Fernando Alonso.

This weekend sees F1 roll into Zandvoort, which returned to the calendar last year when Verstappen comfortably won his home Grand Prix. The Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton earned Mercedes a one-two in first practice with Sainz third and Verstappen stopping after just 10 minutes due to a transmission issue. Second practice saw Leclerc lead a Ferrari one-two ahead of Sainz, with Hamilton third and Verstappen down in eighth with the news of Oscar Piastri signing for McLaren the main talking point from Friday.

Third practice takes place at 11am on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 2pm (BST).

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 3 September

Free practice 3: 11am

11am Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 4 September

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Saturday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying and the race at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Driver championship

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 284 points

2. Sergio Perez - 191 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 186 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 171 points

5. George Russell - 170 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points

7. Lando Norris - 76 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 64 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 51 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 18 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Lance Stroll - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points