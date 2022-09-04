Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton fumes at Mercedes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton with 12 laps remaining to win a thrilling Dutch Grand Prix - his second victory in a row at his home circuit and fourth consecutive win this season - to extend his lead in the Formula One championships standings.

In a throwback to last season’s title battle, the defending champion pitted for soft tyres under a late safety car and emerged behind Hamilton ahead of the restart. When the race resumed, Verstappen was swift in making his move around the outside of Hamilton and surged to a victory that seemed at risk at points during the race.

Hamilton’s task might have been easier had team-mate George Russell not pitted from second, however, and the seven-time champion was left fuming with Mercedes as he was left a sitting duck on old tyres. Hamilton was passed by Russell and then Charles Leclerc and was furious with his team for being the only driver left on medium tyres.

Leclrec salvaged a podium on what was another nightmare race for Ferrari, as Carlos Sainz saw his chances end thanks to a 12-second pit stop early on.

