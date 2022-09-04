F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen leads while Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz touch on lap one
Follow all the build-up to the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort with Max Verstappen on pole
Max Verstappen delivered the goods in front of 105,000 orange-clad fans by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen’s preparations for qualifying were dealt a blow when he missed a large chunk of practice on Friday following a gearbox failure.
But the world champion came up with a lap when it mattered most to see off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds and claim the 17th pole of his career on his seemingly unstoppable march towards the championship.
Carlos Sainz took third, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who spun in the closing stages, finished fifth. George Russell was sixth. Verstappen headed into qualifying having failed to top any of the three practice sessions in Zandvoort, the coastal town 25 miles west of Amsterdam.
But the championship leader, 93 points clear of Perez and 98 points ahead of Leclerc in the standings, took pole with his final throw of the dice to the delight of his home crowd. Hamilton’s Mercedes team are in much better shape than a week ago in Belgium with the short, twisty Zandvoort track better suited to their machinery.
The race starts at 2pm (BST).
Follow all the action here with The Independent:
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: Lap 3/72 - Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz
Kevin Magnussen has dropped down to last after going on the gravel around turn one - but he manages to keep his Haas out of the barriers and keeps it JUST on the track!
He’s dropped down to last. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has beyond a second from Leclerc in second so is out of DRS range for now.
George Russell has zoomed past Lando Norris in his superior Mercedes and is back up to sixth. Tough on Lando after a great start...
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: Lights out!
It’s lights out and Verstappen comes over to hold off Leclerc into turn one, with Hamilton and Sainz just touching going around the corner - but both hold position!
Lando Norris has surged past George Russell and is up into sixth place! Other than that, it’s as you were at the top it seems...
Further down, Lance Stroll is up to eighth from 10th while Esteban Ocon is up to ninth!
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: Formation lap!
We’re smoothly underway with the formation lap around Circuit Zandvoort, the third-shortest track on this year’s calendar!
Can Max Verstappen hold off Charles Leclerc going into turn one - or can Ferrari get a head-start on the World Championship leader? Verstappen, Leclerc and Sainz all start on soft tyres, while Hamilton is on medium tyres.
It’s a little overcast in the Netherlands, quite cool - no indication of rain however.
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: 2 minutes until lights out!
We’re about to get underway at Zandvoort - the drivers and cars are ready in front of more than 100,000 orange-clad spectators on the North Sea coast!
Max Verstappen is on pole with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row - the Red Bull man leads the Ferrari star by 98 points in the World Championship!
Elsewhere on the grid, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in their Mercedes cars line up fourth and sixth respectively, seperated by Sergio Perez.
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: A reminder of today’s starting grid!
Max Verstappen is on pole for his home race followed by the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in fourth - here’s the grid in full:
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Sergio Perez
6. George Russell
7. Lando Norris
8. Mick Schumacher
9. Yuki Tsuonda
10. Lance Stroll
11. Pierre Gasly
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Guanyu Zhou
15. Alex Albon
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Daniel Ricciardo
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Sebastian Vettel
20. Nicholas Latifi
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: Current driver standings
Max Verstappen has a 93-point lead from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Charles Leclerc 98 points behind the Dutchman. Here are the driver standings in full:
1. Max Verstappen - 284 points
2. Sergio Perez - 191 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 186 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 171 points
5. George Russell - 170 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points
7. Lando Norris - 76 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 64 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 51 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 18 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Lance Stroll - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: National anthem!
It’s an absolutely terrific atmosphere at Zandvoort - with a DJ banging out songs and now a fever-pitch rendition of the Dutch national anthem!
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: Christian Horner...
“There’s several aspects which are crucial. The start, get away cleanly, and then strategy - is it a one stop or a two stop?
“It’s a tricky little circuit to overtake at, Max did a hell of a job with pole but we need to convert that today and Checo needs to make a little bit of progress.
“That pole position yesterday was one of his best. The most important thing is to stick to the process so the build-up to this is the same to any other race.”
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: Drivers Parade!
The Drivers Parade was in full swing earlier in front of a boisterous orange-clad crowd at Circuit Zandvoort.
No surprise that all eyes were on home hero Max Verstappen who is looking for a second triumph at his home race following its return to the calendar in 2021!
He starts on pole this afternoon with Charles Leclerc in second, Carlos Sainz third and Lewis Hamilton fourth.
F1 - Dutch Grand Prix: Race odds!
Max Verstappen is the odds-on favourite to win this afternoon in Zandvoort at his home race - which is exactly what happened last year as he strolled to victory in the Netherlands.
Dutch GP winner odds:
Max Verstappen: 3/5
Charles Leclerc: 9/2
Lewis Hamilton: 17/2
Carlos Sainz Jr: 17/1
Odds provided by SBK
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies