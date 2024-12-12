Eddie Jordan reveals ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis in health update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Legendary former Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan has revealed he is battling cancer and has experienced some “very dark days” during his treatment.

Jordan explained that he is fighting bladder and prostate cancer, which spread to his spine and pelvis earlier this year.

Following the conclusion of the 2024 F1 season, the 76-year-old, who ran the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2005, provided a major update on his health.

He said the diagnosis is “quite aggressive,” but is taking inspiration from his friend Sir Chris Hoy, who announced earlier this year that his cancer is terminal.

“We’ve kind of alluded to it, David, over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive,” Jordan told co-host David Coulthard on the latest episode of Formula For Success.

“And we’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and coming out and talking about illnesses such like what I’ve gotten, but he’s a far younger man.

“But this is a little message, and everybody listen to this: Don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life, you’ve got chances. And there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton speaks to Eddie Jordan at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2014 ( Getty Images )

“Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. It’s not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys.

“We’ll move on, but yes, some very dark days in there – but we pulled out of it, thankfully.”

Coulthard then responded: “EJ, wise words. You’ve had this personal experience, it’s good to see you looking sharp actually considering the chemotherapy.

“I’m sure that is not the work of a moment and not a pleasant experience, but great that you are sharing your experience with all of our listeners.”