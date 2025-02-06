Eddie Jordan provides update on cancer diagnosis: ‘Don’t be afraid… go and get tested’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Jordan insists his chemotherapy is in “good shape” as the former F1 team boss provided an update after his cancer diagnosis.

Jordan, 76, revealed in December that he had experienced some “very dark days” after being diagnosed with “aggressive” bladder and prostate cancer last spring, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

The former F1 team owner and pundit, who ran the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2005, has spent the winter in Cape Town and has given an update on his Formula For Success podcast with David Coulthard.

“I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment, which happened to be on today, as we’re doing this recording, in good shape,” said Jordan.

“And I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested. I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival.

“There’s an unbelievable opportunity of good medical care everywhere in the world now, and chemotherapy, they seem to have their act together.

“Cape Town has been brilliant. I’ve had the four chemos so far. Another planned two, which you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two.

“It’s not something… you wouldn’t want your very best friend to have chemo, because it’s not something that’s very desirable. But at the same time, the outlook and the future is great. So, God bless those guys in the medical field.”

Jordan had previously implored people to “look after their bodies” after his diagnosis and paid tribute to “megastar” Sir Chris Hoy, who last year was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“We’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and coming out and talking about illnesses such like what I’ve gotten, but he’s a far younger man,” Jordan said.

“But this is a little message, and everybody listen to this: don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life you’ve got chances. And there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime.

“Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. It’s not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys.”

Jordan, as Adrian Newey’s manager, last year played a key role in the Red Bull design guru moving to Aston Martin in 2025.