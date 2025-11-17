Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mika Hakkinen’s 14-year-old daughter has signed with McLaren’s driver development programme.

Ella Hakkinen, who has won karting races across Europe, has been added to McLaren’s young driver academy alongside British racers Ella Stevens, 19, and Ella Lloyd, 20.

While Stevens and Lloyd will represent McLaren in F1 Academy next season – the all-female racing series held at grand prix weekends across the year – Hakkinen will test single-seater cars ahead of a potential seat in 2027.

open image in gallery Ella Hakkinen, 14, has signed for McLaren's driver development programme ( McLaren )

The 14-year-old Finn won the 2024 Champions of the Future Academy karting race in Cremona, Italy last year.

"Ella is an extremely talented racing driver,” Mika said of his daughter, speaking to Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, last month.

“I'm not just saying this as a father, but based on my observations as a former top driver.

“I don't follow the results achieved so much as how Ella develops as a driver. When there is development in that area and the motivation is in order, there is a chance of success.”

Mika Hakkinen won the F1 world championship with McLaren in 1998 and 1999, winning 20 races over an 11-year career in the sport.

open image in gallery Hakkinen (left) joins Ella Stevens (centre) and Ella Lloyd (right) in McLaren's academy ( McLaren )

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “While I recognise that more remains to be done to increase female representation in motorsport, I’m immensely proud of the progress we’ve made in this space.

“I hope this signals to all the amazingly talented female karters, drivers, engineers, mechanics, marketeers and accountants out there that our sport is open to all and deeply committed to keeping up the incredible momentum we have seen over the past few years.

“There are so many opportunities both at and away from track and I want to thank NEOM for partnering with us in this space to help us open more pathways for women.

“To now have three talented young female drivers in our Driver Development Programme is really exciting, and I cannot wait to see them hit the track.”