F1 2025 Las Vegas GP schedule: Race start time, TV coverage and standings

F1 next heads to Las Vegas for the third iteration of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris extended his lead in the world championship last time out with a perfect weekend in Brazil, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix. With three rounds remaining and 83 points left on the table, the Briton’s gap to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri stands at 24 points. However, he cannot win the title this weekend in Sin City.

Max Verstappen fought back from a poor qualifying showing and a pit-lane start to finish on the podium in Interlagos but, nonetheless, lost ground in the title race. The Dutchman, who sealed his fourth title last year in Vegas, trails Norris by 49 points.

Ferrari endured a torrid weekend in Sao Paulo, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc retiring and then coming under fire from Ferrari chairman John Elkann. Both will be looking to bounce back under the Vegas lights, as the Scuderia eye a first victory of the season.

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Friday 21 November

Free practice 1: 12:30am

12:30am Free practice 2: 4am

Saturday 22 November

Free practice 3: 12:30am

12:30am Qualifying: 4am

Sunday 23 November

Race: 4am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30am (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 heads to Vegas for round 22 ( Getty Images )

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 341 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 276 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 122 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 43 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 43 points

11. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 40 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 398 points

3. Red Bull - 366 points

4. Ferrari - 362 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 82 points

7. Aston Martin - 72 points

8. Haas - 70 points

9. Sauber - 62 points

10. Alpine - 22 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December