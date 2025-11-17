The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 2025 Las Vegas GP schedule: Race start time, TV coverage and standings
F1 heads to Sin City for round 22 of the 2025 season, with Lando Norris 24 points clear at the top
F1 next heads to Las Vegas for the third iteration of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris extended his lead in the world championship last time out with a perfect weekend in Brazil, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix. With three rounds remaining and 83 points left on the table, the Briton’s gap to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri stands at 24 points. However, he cannot win the title this weekend in Sin City.
Max Verstappen fought back from a poor qualifying showing and a pit-lane start to finish on the podium in Interlagos but, nonetheless, lost ground in the title race. The Dutchman, who sealed his fourth title last year in Vegas, trails Norris by 49 points.
Ferrari endured a torrid weekend in Sao Paulo, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc retiring and then coming under fire from Ferrari chairman John Elkann. Both will be looking to bounce back under the Vegas lights, as the Scuderia eye a first victory of the season.
When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
All times GMT
Friday 21 November
- Free practice 1: 12:30am
- Free practice 2: 4am
Saturday 22 November
- Free practice 3: 12:30am
- Qualifying: 4am
Sunday 23 November
- Race: 4am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30am (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 341 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 276 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 122 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 43 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 43 points
11. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 40 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points
15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 398 points
3. Red Bull - 366 points
4. Ferrari - 362 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 82 points
7. Aston Martin - 72 points
8. Haas - 70 points
9. Sauber - 62 points
10. Alpine - 22 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
