The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will take place this Sunday with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looking to extend his lead at the top of the driver standings.

So far the star has won two of the opening three races and is currently 34 points ahead of second place George Russell. Defending champion Max Verstappen will bid to get his season back on track after having to retire from two races. He did bag a win in Saudi Arabia but the disappointing ends in Bahrain and Australia sees him in fifth.

And though Leclerc holds a commanding lead, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says they aren’t ready to give team orders to Carlos Sainz to play second fiddle.

“It’s only three races which have been done now,’ the Ferrari chief told AutoSport. “There are still 20 races left, hopefully 19 or 20. So the championship is still very long.

“Our drivers [Leclerc and Sainz] are free to fight, and I am really looking forward and enjoying that they are battling for a good place, and first place, if possible.”

But what is the race schedule and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The Grand Prix weekend will take place from 22-24 April at the Imola circuit in Bologna, Italy.

What is the race schedule?

The weekend consists of practices, qualification, sprint race and the race itself.

Friday 22 April sees the first practice will take place from 12.30pm - 1.30pm (all times are in BST) with qualifying scheduled for 4pm - 5pm.

Saturday 23 April has the second practice, which is scheduled for 11.30am - 12.30pm, and the first sprint race of the season will begin at 3.30pm.

Sunday 24 April will see the Grand Prix get underway from 2pm.

How can I watch?

All sessions will be live on Sky Sports F1 and subscribers will also be able to stream them on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Channel 4 will also broadcast highlights of Saturday’s action at 6.45pm on 23 April and Sunday’s race from 6.30pm on 24 April.

Odds

Charles Leclerc - 5/4

Max Verstappen - 8/5

Carlos Sainz - 8/1

Sergio Perez - 12/1

Lewis Hamilton - 16/1

George Russell - 17/1

Lando Norris - 70/1

Daniel Ricciardo - 75/1

Fernando Alonso - 125/1

Esteban Ocon - 125/1

Pierre Gasly - 225/1

Valtteri Bottas - 275/1

Mick Schumacher - 275/1

Kevin Magnussen - 275/1

Yukti Tsunoda - 275/1

Guanyu Zhou - 275/1

Nicholas Latifi - 500/1

Alex Albon - 500/1

Sebastian Vettel -500/1

Lance Stroll - 500/1

Prediction

If Red Bull have fixed the issues with Max Verstappen’s car there will be another thrilling battle on Sunday with Charles Leclerc. But the interesting part will be qualification particularly as we have the first sprint race of the season. The defending champion could bag his first pole position and a win would boost his chances of keeping his hands on the trophy. Max Verstappen to win.