F1 2023 schedule: When is the Bahrain GP?

The FIA has released a record-23 race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Las Vegas a brand new addition.

The record-breaking campaign will start on 5 March in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, with the race on the Las Vegas strip taking place on Saturday November 18, the week before the final Grand Prix.

Formula 1 have also announced a new three-year deal with Monaco for one of the world’s most famous races to take place in the principality until 2025.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone moves to 9 July - a week later than this year’s race - while the Chinese Grand Prix was set to return on 16 April but was cancelled due to complications arising from the country’s zero-covid policy at the end of 2022.

Qatar will also host its second ever F1 Grand Prix, after making its debut in 2021, on 8 October. The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard has been dropped.

There are two triple-headers slated in: from 21 May-4 June at Imola, Monaco and Barcelona and 22 October-5 November in Austin, Mexico City and Sao Paulo.

The Belgian Grand Prix signed a one-year extension with Formula 1 this year and the race at Spa-Francorhamps moves from its usual August bank holiday slot to 30 July - the final race before the summer break.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku also moves to earlier in the calendar, from mid-June this year to 30 April next year, taking place a week before the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport.

“We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale.

“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.

“In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary race takes place on the weekend of 10-11 June, with no F1 race scheduled.

Here is the 2023 calendar in full:

March 5 - Bahrain

March 19 - Saudi Arabia

April 2 - Australia

April 30 - Azerbaijan (sprint weekend)

May 7 - Miami

May 21 - Emilia-Romagna

May 28 - Monaco

June 4 - Spain

June 18 - Canada

July 2 - Austria (sprint weekend)

July 9 - United Kingdom

July 23 - Hungary

July 30 - Belgium (sprint weekend)

August 27 - Netherlands

September 3 - Italy

September 17 - Singapore

September 24 - Japan

October 8 - Qatar (sprint weekend)

October 22 - USA (sprint weekend)

October 29 - Mexico

November 5 - Brazil (sprint weekend)

November 18 - Las Vegas

November 26 - Abu Dhabi