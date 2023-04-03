F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton raises alarm after fans spill onto track at Australian Grand Prix
Latest F1 news and reaction after a hectic Australian Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton coming home second and Fernando Alonso finishing on the podium for the third race running
Lewis Hamilton raised the alarm towards the end of the Australian Grand Prix as some fans came inside the fence perimeter before the race had ended.
A hectic and entertaining grand prix, won by Max Verstappen, saw an F1 record of three red flags thrown and carnage ensue at the end of the race, with fans climbing the perimeter fencing and a group making their way inside the fence too.
Hamilton, who finished second, made the point to his race engineer Peter Bonnington: “There’s people on the track, man, some fans have got on.”
Elsewhere, Max Verstappen slammed the FIA for their decision-making in Melbourne, Hamilton delivered a reality check to Mercedes after finishing on the podium for the first time this season while the whole grand prix weekend points to a wrangle right at the heart of Formula 1’s future.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after the Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton delivers reality check after ‘remarkable’ Australian Grand Prix result
Lewis Hamilton hailed a “remarkable” podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix after admitting he is still struggling to get to grips with his Mercedes car.
Hamilton finished second to race winner Max Verstappen in a chaotic race in Melbourne despite continuing to feel “uncomfortable” and being unable to “connect” with his Mercedes.
The result was Hamilton’s best result of the season as the 37-year-old was able to hold off the challenge of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso to finish second on the podium.
And there appeared to be further encouraging signs for Mercedes with George Russell fighting at the front of the race before his hopes were dashed by engine failure.
Hamilton’s second place finish extended his streak of 17 seasons with a podium but the seven-time champion delivered a reality check as he discussed how far Mercedes still need to go to challenge Verstappen and Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton delivers reality check after ‘remarkable’ Australian Grand Prix result
Hamilton finished second in Melbourne with Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso also on the podium after a chaotic race
George Russell rues bad luck after car catches fire at Australian GP
George Russell insists he could have won the Australian Grand Prix had events not turned drastically against him.
Starting second on the grid, the British driver launched past Max Verstappen to take the lead of the race, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton also squeezing past the Red Bull driver to take second.
An early crash for Alex Albon resulted in Russell pitting, before a red flag meant the 25-year-old dropped down to seventh for no advantage as the rest of the field changed tyres in the pit lane.
Russell recovered to fourth when the action got going again, but a power unit failure resulted in his retirement and the 25-year-old had to speedily exit the car with the rear of his Mercedes on fire.
“When it’s not your day it’s not your day, I guess,” he told Sky F1.
George Russell rues bad luck after car catches fire at Australian GP
The Mercedes driver was leading the race before a red flag dropped him down to seventh after a badly-timed pit stop, before a power unit failure forced him to retire
Lewis Hamilton in disbelief after fans climb fence and enter track at Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton was in a state of disbelief after a group of fans climbed the perimeter fence and forged a way onto the circuit before the end of Sunday’s chaotic Australian Grand Prix.
A hectic and entertaining race, won by Max Verstappen, saw an F1 record of three red flags thrown and carnage ensue at the end of the race, with fans climbing the perimeter fencing and a group making their way inside the fence too as fast-moving cars sped past them on the circuit.
Hamilton, who finished second, made the point to his race engineer Peter Bonnington: “There’s people on the track, man, some fans have got on.”
Some of the 131,000 supporters at the Albert Park Circuit even reached Nico Hulkenberg’s abandoned Haas at the exit to turn two, after the German had a failure after the chequered flag.
The FIA, F1’s governing body, said that “security measures and the protocols which were expected to be in place for the event were not enforced resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials”.
Hamilton in disbelief after fans climb fence and enter track at end of Australian GP
The organisers of the Australian Grand Prix are under scrutiny after a series of safety issues in Melbourne
Here’s what happened right at the end of the Australian Grand Prix
Carnage at the third and final standing start!
Carlos Sainz raging at ‘most unfair’ penalty and cuts short interview at Australian GP
Carlos Sainz was fuming after finishing out of the points at the Australian Grand Prix, describing a late punishment as the “most unfair penalty I’ve seen in my life.”
At the end of a crazy race in Melbourne, Sainz was given a five-second penalty for a collision with Fernando Alonso after the third red flag was thrown.
Yet with the remaining cars taking the chequered flag behind the safety car, it meant Sainz dropped from fourth on the leaderboard down to 12th, out of the points, and last out of all the finished cars.
When told of the penalty over team radio, Sainz was incandescent: “No, it cannot be!
“Why is this me out of the points. No it’s unacceptable. They need to wait until the race is finished. No!”
Sainz raging at ‘most unfair’ penalty and cuts short interview at Australian GP
The Ferrari was docked five seconds for a collision with Fernando Alonso as the field finished behind the safety car, with the Spaniard therefore dropping from fourth to out of the points
FULL CLASSIFICATION at Australian Grand Prix
1) Max Verstappen (25 points)
2) Lewis Hamilton (18 points)
3) Fernando Alonso (15 points)
4) Lance Stroll (12 points)
5) Sergio Perez (10 points + 1 point, fastest lap)
6) Lando Norris (8 points)
7) Nico Hulkenberg (6 points)
8) Oscar Piastri (4 points)
9) Zhou Guanyu (2 points)
10) Yuki Tsunoda (1 point)
11) Valtteri Bottas
12) Carlos Sainz
13) Pierre Gasly - DNF
14) Esteban Ocon - DNF
15) Nyck de Vries - DNF
16) Logan Sargeant - DNF
17) Kevin Magnussen - DNF
18) George Russell - DNF
19) Alex Albon - DNF
20) Charles Leclerc - DNF
Max Verstappen blames F1 stewards for ‘mess’ of Australian Grand Prix ending
Max Verstappen called the bizarre conclusion to Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix a “confusing mess” and accused Formula One’s stewards of bringing the chaos on themselves.
Verstappen survived the mayhem to take his second victory from the opening three races and extend his championship lead over team-mate Sergio Perez to 15 points.
Lewis Hamilton finished second to claim both his and Mercedes’ first podium of the year, with Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin. Perez drove back from last to fifth, while George Russell retired with an engine failure.
Verstappen’s first triumph on Melbourne soil was placed in danger on lap 54 of 58 when Kevin Magnussen’s right-rear tyre flew off his Haas after he smashed into the Albert Park wall.
With debris on the asphalt, the stewards stopped the race for a second time following Alex Albon’s earlier smash.
Max Verstappen blames F1 stewards for ‘mess’ of Australian Grand Prix ending
Verstappen survived the mayhem to take his second victory from the opening three races
F1 news: Chaotic Australian Grand Prix reveals the dilemma at the heart of F1’s future
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Surely, the irony was not lost on some. An absorbing, highly-charged grand prix weekend down under started with bickering over the future of the Formula 1 race weekend. So much so in fact, amid a potential change of the sprint weekend structure, that reigning world champion Max Verstappen threatened to walk away from the sport.
By Sunday evening, with the race result finally confirmed just past 11pm in Melbourne, driver debate had turned to the throwing of red flags and the FIA’s justification for such actions. Three red flags were thrown in an action-packed race: an F1 record.
And who was present looking on, returning to the paddock for the first time since that day? That’s right, Michael Masi: the highly-criticised Australian at the helm for the Abu Dhabi controversy which concluded the 2021 season.
Masi was present at Albert Park in his new role as the chairman of the Australian Supercars series yet was spotted embracing, among others, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley on Thursday. Needless to say, any welcome was not so warm at Mercedes.
Since that bungling of the safety car procedure, which resulted in Verstappen winning his first World Championship and Lewis Hamilton missing out on a record-breaking eighth crown, F1 has found itself in a wrangle.
Chaotic Australian Grand Prix reveals dilemma at the heart of F1’s future
A record three red flags were thrown during Sunday’s action-packed race in Melbourne, won by Max Verstappen as only 12 cars completed the 58-lap grand prix, but were they enforced for the right reasons?
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton raised alarm as fans entered track at Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton raised the alarm towards the end of the Australian Grand Prix as some fans came inside the fence perimeter before the race had ended.
A hectic and entertaining grand prix, won by Max Verstappen, saw an F1 record of three red flags thrown and carnage ensue at the end of the race, with fans climbing the perimeter fencing and a group making their way inside the fence too.
Hamilton, who finished second, made the point to his race engineer Peter Bonnington: “There’s people on the track, man, some fans have got on.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies