Haas boss Guenther Steiner has revealed he decided to drop Mick Schumacher last year when the German crashed on an ‘in-lap’ in Japan in October.
Schumacher spent two years with Haas but struggled to perform consistently and built-up a staggering $2million repair bill in his final season with the team, with notable big crashes in Saudi Arabia, Monaco and Japan.
Steiner reveals in his new book, Surviving to Drive, that a crash on an ‘in-lap’ in Japan was the final straw, saying: “Sure, it was very wet out there on the track, but nobody else managed to write off a car while they were driving back to the pits. We lose a car after five minutes and now have to build another. I cannot have a driver who I am not confident can take a car around safely on a slow lap.”
Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc has urged fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco, Felipe Massa insists he is assessing his options regarding the 2008 World Championship won by Lewis Hamilton, and Ferrari have appealed Carlos Sainz’s penalty at the Australian Grand Prix.
Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent
Michael Schumacher update as former Ferrari boss states: ‘That accident had consequences’
Jean Todt has reiterated calls for privacy for Michael Schumacher and his family as he continues his ongoing recovery from a skiing accident.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.
His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the nine years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.
Former Ferrari boss Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, revealing last year he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions and insisting the 54-year-old is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”
Now, speaking to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Todt dismissed the notion that various people know about Schumacher’s health and called for people to respect the family’s privacy.
More below:
Christian Horner hits back at George Russell’s Red Bull comments with jab at Mercedes
Christian Horner has hit back at George Russell’s claims that Red Bull were “holding back” with a jab at Mercedes.
Russell suggested after the Australian Grand Prix that he felt that Red Bull still had more speed to come despite a dominant start to the new Formula 1 season that has seen the team take three successive race victories.
The Mercedes driver alleged that Horner’s outfit were deliberately trying to lessen their winning margins to avoid the FIA making tweaks designed to limit Red Bull’s performance.
Team principal Horner has now responded to Russell’s comment by reminding the British driver that it used to be Mercedes leading the field by a distance. A run of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship crowns for Mercedes came to an end in 2022, Russell’s first season at the team.
“That’s very generous of him,” Horner said of Russell’s theory. “He’d know too well from his team about those kinds of advantages.”
Ferrari appeal against Carlos Sainz penalty at Australian Grand Prix
Ferrari have lodged an appeal against Carlos Sainz’s five-second penalty at the Australian Grand Prix.
Sainz was punished after he collided with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in the duel for third at the opening bend following a late restart at Albert Park. After he was informed of the sanction, an emotional Sainz pleaded with his Ferrari team to instruct the stewards to reconsider their decision.
Sainz took the chequered flag in fourth, but because the race ended behind the safety car, the penalty dropped him to 12th and last. The Spaniard later described the stewards’ verdict as the “biggest Formula One disgrace for many years”.
Speaking on Thursday, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said: “You have 14 days to register the petition with the FIA. We have done that in time.
“The hearing could be at the next race in Baku [on April 30] or before. We would prefer to do it before.”
Charles Leclerc pleads with fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco
Charles Leclerc has urged supporters not to gather outside his home in Monaco, insisting there is a “boundary that should not be crossed.”
The Ferrari star, who is from Monaco and still lives in the principality, posted a stern warning on his Instagram story after his address became public online, with fans gathering beneath his apartment and ringing his doorbell.
“Hey everyone, for the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs,” Leclerc said.
“While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.
“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home.”
