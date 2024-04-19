F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time and updates in Shanghai
Formula 1 updates from the Shanghai International Circuit as China hosts the first sprint weekend of the season
Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.
Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.
China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix last time out in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.
Follow live coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent
Chinese Grand Prix LIVE
When is the Chinese Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Friday 19 April
- Sprint qualifying: 8:30am
Saturday 20 April
- Sprint race: 4am
- Qualifying: 8am
Sunday 21 April
- Race: 8am
Chinese Grand Prix LIVE
How does the sprint race work?
The F1 Commission and the FIA have approved another modification to the sprint format this year.
The new order of play sees the ‘sprint qualifying’ take place on Friday afternoon instead of a second practice session, with traditional qualifying in its usual spot on Saturday afternoon.
It means there will be just one practice session over the course of the weekend, while Saturday is no longer designated as a ‘sprint day’.
The result of the Saturday morning sprint – a 100km dash, roughly a third of the distance of the grand prix – will not impact the grid for Sunday Points will be awarded to the top-eight, as was the case in 2023.
The sprint race result will not have any impact on the grand prix qualifying on Saturday nor the grand prix on Sunday.
Sprint qualifying will follow the same Q1-Q2-Q3 format but the session times will be shorter than traditional qualifying: SQ1 (medium tyres) will be 12 minutes, SQ2 (medium tyres) will be 10 minutes and SQ3 (soft tyres) will be eight minutes.
Chinese Grand Prix LIVE
The sprint format is back in Formula 1 this weekend as the sport returns to Shanghai for the re-emergence of the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time in five years.
The sprint was first introduced in 2021 at Silverstone as a way of making more sessions over the course of the weekend competitive, with the target of driving interest in F1. In 2021 and 2022, there were three sprints a year.
2023 saw a new format. The number of sprint races were doubled to six, while Saturday was designed ‘sprint day’ - with a new “sprint shootout” qualifying session determining the grid for the sprint race. In addition, the result of the sprint race had no baring on the grand prix on Sunday.
However, the format has been tweaked again in 2024 and we will see it in action for the first time this weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix. It’s an early start for fans in the UK as qualifying for Saturday’s Sprint Race takes place this morning with the action getting underway at 8am.
China has returned to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019 when Lewis Hamilton was victorious here but there are a couple of tweaks with the main on being that it is now hosting a sprint race.
Today’s track action will see three shortened qualifying sessions which will then determine the grid positions for tomorrow’s sprint race.
Max Verstappen triumphed in Japan last time out and the reigning world champion will be hoping for a similar result this weekend. Will anyone be able to stop him?
