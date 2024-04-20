F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying start time and updates in Shanghai as Max Verstappen wins sprint race
Formula 1 updates from the Shanghai International Circuit as China hosts the first sprint weekend of the season
Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.
Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.
China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix last time out in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.
F1 Qualifying
Fernando Alonso has been found at fault for the clash with Carlos Sainz and he has been given a 10-second time penalty for the sprint race, which he finished last in any way.
He has also picked up three penalty points, which Aston Martin believe was harsh.
F1 Qualifying
McLaren are working hard on Oscar Piastri’s car, and a lot of work is going on with the car, the gearbox was out earlier, and just 10 minutes away from qualifying it is lifted with a team of people working on it while the front wing sits at the front of the garage, unattached to the rest of the car.
F1 Qualifying
The laser scan is out on Charles Leclerc’s car, which means they have changed the set up for this qualifying, so clearly the Ferrari garage have seen something they’re not happy with and made the snap decision to change ahead of Q3, which should get under way in just over 10 minutes.
F1 Qualifying
Now time for a closer look at the circuit, 5.4km and 16 corners will be what drivers have to contend with in the Chinese Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will undoubtedly be favourite going into qualifying, but it was Lando Norris who started the sprint race earlier in pole position, although his wide line caused him to slip down the places quite quickly.
F1 Sprint incident recap
Alonso and Sainz even banged wheels through the seventh corner with Perez able to sneak ahead of the duelling duo. Charles Leclerc followed through, too, as Alonso lost three places in one lap before diving into the pits with a front-right puncture. He later retired the car.
Sainz then appeared to force team-mate Leclerc off the road as they battled for fourth position in the closing stages.
“What the f***,” yelled Leclerc who managed to pass his team-mate a few corners later to finished fourth. Sainz crossed the line in fifth with Norris sixth.
F1 Qualifying
Speaking after the sprint race, Hamilton said he was pleased with the result.
“This is the best result I have had in a long time so I am super happy,” he said.
“This is a huge step and a huge improvement. The rain helped yesterday. The race was tough and if I started further back I would have struggled to make progress.”
F1 Qualifying
Here is a look back at the sprint race from earlier
F1 Qualifying
After the sprint race, Verstappen moves 15 points clear at the top of the driver standings, with Sergio Perez second and Charles Leclerc leading his Ferrari teammate in third.
F1 Qualifying
Nico Rosberg believes at the moment that Carlos Sainz is the most likely to become George Russell’s teammate from 2025, but admits that the Spanish driver would want a multi-year contract.
F1 Qualifying
Qualifying will get underway at 8am BST, in just under 40 minutes.
