When does the 2024 F1 season start?
The 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to stage a record-breaking 24 races from February-December
The 2024 F1 season starts on March 2 with a unique Saturday night race in Bahrain.
Formula 1 embarks on a record-breaking 24-race season next year, an increase from 22 races in 2023.
The season is also longer in terms of duration, running from February-December as opposed to March-November.
Pre-season testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 21-23 before the opening race at the same circuit.
Bahrain, which has hosted the season-opener since 2021, usually hosts its grand prix on a Sunday as is customary in the sport, but due to Ramadan next year’s race will be on a Saturday night.
Sunday is considered a “feast day” during the Islamic festival, which sees the world’s almost two-billion Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during the other six days of the week.
The second race in Saudi Arabia will also be on a Saturday, meaning there will be three out of the record-breaking 24 races held a day earlier than usual, with Las Vegas set for a Saturday night lights out.
The Chinese Grand Prix – not held since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions – is set to return in Shanghai on April 21, while there are no brand new additions to the calendar, with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps extending its contract for another season after potential plans for a race in South Africa fell through.
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held in its traditional slot on Sunday 7 July and the season will finish, as usual, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina on December 8.
2024 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March
ROUND 4 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
