When does the 2024 F1 season start?
The 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to stage a record-breaking 24 races from February-December
The 2024 F1 season starts on March 2 with a unique Saturday night race in Bahrain.
Formula 1 embarks on a record-breaking 24-race season next year, an increase from 22 races in 2023.
The season is also longer in terms of duration, running from February-December as opposed to March-November.
Pre-season testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 21-23 before the opening race at the same circuit.
Bahrain, which has hosted the season-opener since 2021, usually hosts its grand prix on a Sunday as is customary in the sport, but due to Ramadan next year’s race will be on a Saturday night.
Sunday is considered a “feast day” during the Islamic festival, which sees the world’s almost two-billion Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during the other six days of the week.
The second race in Saudi Arabia will also be on a Saturday, meaning there will be three out of the record-breaking 24 races held a day earlier than usual, with Las Vegas set for a Saturday night lights out.
The Chinese Grand Prix – not held since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions – is set to return in Shanghai on April 21, while there are no brand new additions to the calendar, with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps extending its contract for another season after potential plans for a race in South Africa fell through.
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held in its traditional slot on Sunday 7 July and the season will finish, as usual, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina on December 8.
2024 CALENDAR IN FULL:
- February 29-March 2: Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir
- March 7-9: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah
- March 22-24: Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne
- April 5-7: Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka
- April 19-21: Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai
- May 3-5: Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens
- May 17-19: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola
- May 24-26: Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco
- June 7-9: Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
- June 21-23: Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona
- June 28-30: Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg
- July 5-7: British Grand Prix in Silverstone
- July 19-21: Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest
- July 26-28: Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps
- August 23-25: Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort
- August 30-September 1: Italian Grand Prix in Monza
- September 13-15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku
- September 20-22: Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore
- October 18-20: United States Grand Prix in Austin
- October 25-27: Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City
- November 1-3: Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo
- November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas
- November 29–December 1: Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail
- December 6-8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Yas Marina
