Who are the drivers racing on the F1 2025 grid?

The grid will be much changed from the 2024 season with a host of new drivers joining the fray

Kieran Jackson
Thursday 13 March 2025 04:45 GMT
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc take part in F1 test for Ferrari in Barcelona

The 2025 F1 season starts on Sunday 16 March at Albert Park in Australia.

It will be another 24-race season and there will be no new races in the calendar. However, there are a host of new drivers at fresh teams.

The biggest change is of course Lewis Hamilton’s mega-move to Ferrari, with Italian teen Kimi Antonelli replacing Hamilton at Mercedes. Carlos Sainz has joined Alex Albon at Williams.

British teenager Ollie Bearman has been promoted to a race seat at Haas, with Esteban Ocon partnering him having left Alpine. Jack Doohan has taken Ocon’s place while at Sauber, Nico Hulkenberg will fill one seat and F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto has taken the second seat.

Here is the 2025 driver line-up as it stands:

What is the driver line-up for 2025?

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Liam Lawson

MERCEDES

George Russell

Kimi Antonelli

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

ALPINE

Pierre Gasly

Jack Doohan

HAAS

Esteban Ocon

Ollie Bearman

RACING BULLS

Yuki Tsunoda

Isack Hadjar

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz

SAUBER

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

*italics represent new seat

Ollie Bearman will race for Haas next season
Ollie Bearman will race for Haas next season (PA Wire)

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 26-28 February

ROUND 1 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 14-16 March

ROUND 2 - CHINA

Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March

ROUND 3 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April

ROUND 4 - BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

