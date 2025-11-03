F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.

Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.

Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Friday 7 November

Free practice 1: 2:30pm

2:30pm Sprint qualifying: 6:30pm

Saturday 8 November

Sprint race: 2pm

2pm Qualifying: 6pm

Sunday 9 November

Race: 5pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 3:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Sao Paulo on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 713 points (champions)

2. Ferrari - 356 points

3. Mercedes - 355 points

4. Red Bull - 346 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 69 points

8. Haas - 62 points

9. Sauber - 60 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December