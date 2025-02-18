F1 75 LIVE: Updates, start time and build-up to 2025 season launch event at The O2 in London
Follow all the latest news ahead of F1 75 Live tonight as the 2025 season draws closer
Formula 1 kicks off the 2025 season in style with a star-studded launch event, F1 75 Live, at The O2 Arena in London this evening.
Lewis Hamilton will appear for the first time in an official, public capacity in Ferrari colours in the capital as the Scuderia reveal their 2025 car livery with just under a month until the new season begins.
All 10 teams will unveil their car liveries with all 20 drivers present on stage throughout the night. The event will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.
Iconic British pop group Take That will perform alongside a number of star-studded music acts. The event starts at 8pm (GMT).
Follow all the build-up to F1 75 Live with The Independent
Who will be at F1 75 Live?
All 20 drivers, including six rookies with full-time seats, will be present in east London on Tuesday 18 February.
Lewis Hamilton, who snubbed London’s last F1 event in 2017, is set to attend the event, which starts at 8pm (GMT). It finishes at 10pm.
Each team will have just under 10 minutes each on stage, with the team’s car livery revealed to 15,000 fans inside the arena and interviews set to take place with drivers and team bosses.
On Monday, British comedian Jack Whitehall was confirmed as the show’s host.
Take That will perform, as will Machine Gun Kelly (who endured an awkward moment with Martin Brundle at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix), country star Kane Brown and composer Brian Tyler, whose unique F1 theme tune has been streamed over 75 million times.
Oscar Piastri explains McLaren’s 2025 ‘papaya rules’ stance with Lando Norris
“We are going to be able to race each other,” Piastri said, at McLaren’s car launch in Silverstone last Thursday.
“We’ve shown time and time again that we can race each other hard, but cleanly, and as long as we’re not taking points off the team, then that’s how we’re going to go racing.
“If there becomes a points difference in either direction towards the end of the season and we need our teammate’s help, then we’ll try and help each other out.”
PREVIEW: Eight years after Lewis Hamilton’s snub, F1 returns to London for 2025 launch event
Prior to the Drive to Survive era which triggered the sport’s unprecedented boom, one of Liberty Media’s first ventures as Formula One’s bright-eyed American owners came in the summer of 2017. The next best thing beyond the unrealistic concept of a race around London’s streets, the capital opened itself up to F1 Live London, depicted as a “world-first” event to “celebrate a new era”.
Taking place a few days before the British Grand Prix, on a gorgeous Wednesday night in the heart of July, it turned Trafalgar Square into a one-day hub of high-energy, fast-moving activity. From Sebastian Vettel executing doughnuts in his Ferrari car to Little Mix performing on stage, it was the first step on Liberty’s unrelenting journey towards a younger, more diverse audience. The results – in eyeballs and wealth – are plain for all to see today.
With 100,000 people attending, it was a rip-roaring success. There was just one problem: Lewis Hamilton did not turn up.
Full preview below:
Eight years after Lewis Hamilton’s snub, F1 returns to London for 2025 launch event
F1 75 Live on Tuesday night marks the start of the 2025 season and anticipation is high as Hamilton appears in Ferrari red. Yet the last time the sport was in the capital, the sport’s biggest star was a shock absentee – as Kieran Jackson recalls
F1 75 Live - Jack Whitehall reacts to hosting gig!
“As soon as I heard about F1 75 Live at The O2 I knew I wanted to be involved.
“It promises to be a truly unique show, bringing together the cars and stars of Formula 1 with incredible global musicians and entertainment to celebrate 75 years of this incredible sport.
“I can’t wait to get on stage and bring the show to everyone at The O2 and those watching at home around the world!”
‘I predicted Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move six years ago – but he doesn’t need eighth F1 title’
“I basically predicted Lewis moving to Ferrari,” Ted Kravitz tells The Independent.
“It was a bit of a guess at the time but it seemed that the lure of Ferrari and their significance in the sport… he always thought it would be very cool to be a Ferrari driver.
“He likes the brand, he has some of the road cars which is always a help. When you look at it now, it seems a natural thing to do. It’s put a spring in his step, hasn’t it? A spring in the step of F1, just to see how he’s going to do too.
Read full interview below:
‘I predicted Hamilton’s Ferrari move six years ago, but he doesn’t need to win title’
Exclusive: Hamilton would be a record-breaker with one more title but Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz says the Brit is already at ‘peace’ with seven world championships
Haas pair drive 2025 F1 car at Silverstone
Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon had a private ‘shakedown’ day at Silverstone on Sunday in Haas’ 2025 F1 car
The team’s season livery will be revealed at F1 75 Live tomorrow night at The O2 Arena in London.
This will be British teenager Bearman’s first full-time season in F1, after three appearances last year including a debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia.
Sainz on Hamilton's chances of winning world title with Ferrari:
“I’ve seen Charles [Leclerc] and I know how good Charles is, but I’ve never been team-mates with Lewis.
“And the only way you can more or less evaluate a driver is when you’re their team-mate and you see what they’re capable of doing.
“I can only say when I left Ferrari, I did feel the team – both Ferrari and Charles – were ready to fight for a World Championship.
“And with Lewis joining, that chance only got increased.”
Alex Albon on Carlos Sainz joining him at Williams:
"In terms of pressure, no, I see it as more of an opportunity,” Albon said, when asked about Sainz joining him at Williams.
“Carlos is a very proven driver and he’s just come off of one of his best seasons in F1, so I’m confident in myself and excited to have a great teammate who I can learn from. I hope I can bring something for him as well and in the end, the direction of the team is to go forwards in the future.
"I think we are going to work well together, just from what we have spoken about and what we like about the car, it’s quite similar.”
George Russell gives verdict on F1 title chances after ‘trial and error’ years at Mercedes
“Yeah absolutely,” Russell told Sky Sports News, when asked whether he can challenge for the title this year.
“I feel ready, everybody in the team is so motivated. I feel these years have been trial and error but every time we’ve had a chance to win, we’ve won.
“That’s what gives me the optimism that if we do have the car, we can achieve it.
“We’re working as hard as we can for it to be this year, everybody is fully on board and it’s going to be an exciting season.”
‘I predicted Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move six years ago – but he doesn’t need eighth F1 title’
“I basically predicted Lewis moving to Ferrari,” Ted Kravitz tells The Independent.
“It was a bit of a guess at the time but it seemed that the lure of Ferrari and their significance in the sport… he always thought it would be very cool to be a Ferrari driver.
“He likes the brand, he has some of the road cars which is always a help. When you look at it now, it seems a natural thing to do. It’s put a spring in his step, hasn’t it? A spring in the step of F1, just to see how he’s going to do too.
Read full interview below:
‘I predicted Hamilton’s Ferrari move six years ago, but he doesn’t need to win title’
Exclusive: Hamilton would be a record-breaker with one more title but Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz says the Brit is already at ‘peace’ with seven world championships
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments