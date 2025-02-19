Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton insists Ferrari’s F1 car is “nothing like” his previous cars for Mercedes and McLaren as the Scuderia released the Brit’s first official interview with the team.

Hamilton has joined the fabled Italian outfit after 18 seasons – 12 with Mercedes, six with McLaren – of being propelled by Mercedes power units.

As such, a switch to Ferrari represents something completely different, with a new chassis and engine. After testing the 2023 Ferrari car on 22 January in Fiorano, the seven-time world champion spoke glowingly about his first experience in the scarlet red cockpit.

“It’s nothing like the car that I’ve had before the last 10, 12, 17 years,” Hamilton said, in his first official interview in Ferrari colours.

“It’s unique on its own. To feel the vibration of the Ferrari engine for the first time, wow! That’s what I think ultimately put the biggest smile on my face.

“I’d always seen all the drivers who had come before me in red and how that would look on me, and it’s a real honour to wear this badge and suit. I hope I get out and make it look good.”

Hamilton also reflected on his first few days for the team, which included a rapturous reception from staff and fans at Ferrari HQ in Maranello.

“There are only a handful of special first times in life,” he said.

“The first kiss, the first date, the first time of school, the first time in the job. I honestly thought I had all my firsts and nothing was ever going to be new again.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton in his first interview as a Ferrari driver ( Scuderia Ferrari )

open image in gallery Hamilton tested the 2023 Ferrari car last month ( AP )

“I’ve raced for so long... and even I’m surprised at just how much I still love what I do and it felt so new.”

On Wednesday, Hamilton drove this year’s car, the SF-25, for the first time in Fiorano. He is expected to speak to the media later today.

The British driver was unveiled in Ferrari red to a home crowd at F1 75 Live in London on Tuesday night, alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton’s next foray in the SF-25 will be at next week’s official pre-season test in Bahrain. The first race of the season takes place in Australia on 16 March.