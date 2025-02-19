Ferrari F1 launch LIVE: Lewis Hamilton to drive 2025 car for first time after London event kicks off season
Follow all the latest updates as Hamilton and Charles Leclerc drive the SF-25 in Fiorano on Wednesday
Lewis Hamilton will take to the track for the first time in Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car as the Scuderia officially launch the SF-25 in Italy on Wednesday.
F1 kicked off the 2025 season in style with a star-studded launch event, F1 75 Live, at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday evening with Hamilton appearing in an official public capacity for the first time in Ferrari red.
All 10 teams unveiled their car liveries with all 20 drivers present on stage throughout the night. The event was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and iconic British pop group Take That closed out the show.
Now, with one week to go until pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton will get his first taste of his new car in Fiorano, as will teammate Charles Leclerc. Both are expected to speak later this afternoon.
Charles Leclerc the first driver in the SF-25!
From London last night to Fiorano this morning, a quick turnaround for Ferrari this morning!
Charles Leclerc had the honour of being the first driver behind the wheel of the SF-25, taking it for some shakedown laps at Ferrari’s own private track!
Lewis Hamilton will be in the car later and we will hear from both drivers later this evening!
Look at the fans gathered... it’s only a fllming day!
Charles Leclerc on writing history alongside Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc’s one word for the 2025 Formula 1 season: “If I have to choose one word, I was going to say fulfillment: fulfilling my childhood dream of becoming a Formula 1 world champion. But I think the one that fits better is probably honored. Honored to be part of this team.”
Leclerc added that he’s “looking forward to write history alongside Lewis [Hamilton].”
Coming up today...
It’s another major day in Formula 1 as the new season draws ever nearer, with Wednesday bringing the full launch of the Ferrari that Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be driving in 2025. The pair will be on track a little later in the SF25 at the team’s Fiorano circuit.
Lewis Hamilton speaks for the first time in Ferrari red
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari stint is properly underway, with the seven-time world champion getting a mighty reception from a home crowd in London last night.
F1 75 Live: Top four storylines you missed
From jokes to jeers, here are the top things you missed at F1 75 Live:
- Jack Whitehall’s opening monologue: From crushing on Charles Leclerc to calling out the FIA’s swearing sanctions, the comedian’s hosting material was for the fans.
- Hamilton’s Ferrari debut: The 40-year-old made his official launch with the Scuderia clad in red on Tuesday.
- The music festival-meets-fashion show vibe: With Take That, mgk, Tems, Brian Tyler and Kane Brown headlining while teams strutted down a runway, the event had a unique tone.
- An unhappy crowd: Christian Horner and the FIA were subject to booing by The O2’s crowd of 20,000
Alpine goes pink
Last year, the French team teased a pink camo livery that had fans on Twitter up in arms after the paint job failed to show up on track. The team ran a pink and blue livery across the 2024 season.
This year, the team has stuck with a somewhat similar design concept that features the teams colors throughout.
McLaren teased 2025 car early
McLaren held a separate car launch last week with a special livery reveal in Silverstone.
McLaren teased a bright and bold black and papaya orange car that resembled camouflage on Thursday. The 2025 title challenger offered a first look at the technical developments the World Constructors’ Championship-winning team will bring to the opening race on Sunday, March 16 in Australia.
McLaren goes into the 2025 season hoping to take home both titles with the obstacle of balancing a major design upheaval with building upon last season’s progress. “Pretty much every fundamental component of the layout has been subject to some innovation,” team principal Andrea Stella said.
Aside from the car’s competitiveness, McLaren was candid about the team dynamic this year: “We’ve shown time and time again that we can race each other hard, but cleanly, and as long as we’re not taking points off the team, then that’s how we’re going to go racing.”
