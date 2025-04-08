Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia has reassured fans she is recovering in hospital after a frightening fireball crash in which she was momentarily trapped in her smoke-filled Porsche car.

Garcia, the first F1 Academy champion in 2023, was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after a high-speed crash while racing for the Iron Dames in Saturday’s Le Mans Cup race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Garcia was leading the GT3 Class when her Porsche 911 was sent off track after being clipped from behind by Elesio Donno in the AF Corse Ferrari, smashing into a tyre barrier and rebounding back onto the circuit, with the vehicle then catching fire.

open image in gallery Garcia was sent into the tyre barrier after being clipped by Elesio Donno in the AF Corse Ferrari ( Le Mans Cup )

The 24-year-old was then scarily stuck in her car before marshals broke through the passenger-side door to help her escape from the smoke-filled cockpit.

“Yesterday, I experienced one of the toughest moments in my career,” Garcia wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her in the hospital where she was taken for precautionary checks after inhaling some smoke. She was released from hospital on Tuesday morning.

“I had a very heavy crash at the Circuit de Barcelona, with an impact of 21 Gs. Another driver hit me from behind and I went straight into a tyre barrier next to the wall.

“The car caught fire, and although I managed to get out by myself, I inhaled some smoke and felt dizzy afterwards.

'I couldn’t open my door because it was stuck from the impact, and I started panicking as more and more smoke was coming into the car… until the marshals broke the co-driver’s door and got me out.

“I’m so thankful to them for reacting so quickly and for the job they did.”

Donno, 20, took full blame for the incident and apologised with a statement on Instagram, saying: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Marta Garcia and the Iron Dames team for the incident during the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Montmelò.

open image in gallery Garcia, 24 was taken to hospital for precautionary checks and is ‘recovering well’ ( Instagram - @martagarcialopez19 )

“I take full responsibility for my actions on track. Sorry again.”

Garcia’s Iron Dames team also released a statement, expressing their “gratitude” to the trackside marshals for their quick response.

“We are pleased to confirm that Marta Garcia is recovering well following her incident,” a statement read.

open image in gallery Garcia won the 2023 F1 Academy title ( Getty Images )

“After undergoing extensive medical examinations, she has been cleared of any major injuries and is already back to smiling. As a precaution, she stayed under observation overnight and will have a follow-up assessment.

“We extend our gratitude to the trackside and hospital medical teams, as well as to all the fans for their support. Marta's health and safety remain our top priority, and we look forward to seeing her back on track soon.”

Garcia won the inaugural F1 Academy title – the all-female racing series – in 2023 and raced in the Formula Regional European Championship last year, though failed to score a point in 20 races.

British driver Abbi Pulling won the 2024 F1 Academy title and will race in the GB3 Championship in 2025.