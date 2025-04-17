F1 chief gives update on African GP – with South Africa and Rwanda bidding to host race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali has revealed there are “still things missing” from current offers on the table as the sport targets a return to Africa in the near future.

F1 has not raced in the African continent since 1993, when the Kyalami circuit on the outskirts of Johannesburg hosted the 33rd and final iteration of the South African Grand Prix.

Kyalami is one of two potential options for a return to South Africa, with a street circuit in Cape Town the other realistic offer. Rwanda, which hosted December’s FIA prize-giving gala, are also bidding to host a race.

Domenicali has long made it known his ambition to return F1 to Africa – the only habitable continent that the sport does not race in – and provided an update, admitting “we’re not there yet.”

“That’s not the right word," Domenicali told Autosport, when asked if F1’s plans to return to Africa were “on hold.”

"Before taking that step, we need guarantees on three fronts: investment that benefits the community beyond F1’s presence, infrastructure, not just a circuit, but hotels, roads, airports), and an economic base that can support the event long-term.

"We’re not on standby – we’re working to assess what’s still missing before we can say, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ But we’re not there yet.”

South Africa’s minister for sports, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, has previously insisted a race is “going to happen” – and could take place as soon as 2027.

“Let me tell you, when I announced that my term would be a failure if we don’t bring F1, then everybody laughed because South Africans underestimate themselves,” he told Super Sport.

“I said, ‘I’m going to start the work’. My team, we put in the work, made the calls, we met with F1 twice.

Kyalami is bidding to host F1 once again ( Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit )

“Where we are at the moment, and it’s the first time people hear this, we are going to announce a committee next week. The committee will then choose which promoter will promote F1, it’s going to happen.”

The axing of the Dutch Grand Prix after 2026 means there is a spot open on the schedule for 2027 and beyond.

The doubtful long-term futures of Imola and Barcelona could also open up another spot on the schedule, with South Korea, Thailand and Argentina also interested in joining the schedule.

F1 has not added a new race to the calendar since Las Vegas in 2023, but Madrid is set to join the calendar next year as the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Madrid race’s organisers have this week awarded a tender for the construction of the city’s street circuit, which is planned around the IFEMA exhibition centre in the Spanish capital.