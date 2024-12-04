Formula 1 axe Dutch Grand Prix in blow to Max Verstappen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max Verstappen will race in front of home fans for the final time in 2026 with the Dutch Grand Prix set to drop off the calendar.

Organisers of the race at Zandvoort have agreed a one-year extension with Formula 1 through the end of the 2026 season, after which the race will no longer be held.

The Netherlands returned as an F1 destination after a 35-year hiatus in 2021, the year of Verstappen’s first world title, and has proved a popular spot.

The Red Bull driver, who has sewn up a fourth consecutive crown ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, has enjoyed vibrant support at a track where he has won three times.

A vacancy on the calendar comes at an intriguing time as F1 considers again broadening its host track portfolio, with a return to an African circuit among the options mooted.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen enjoyed passionate home support in the Netherlands ( Getty Images )

“I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years,” Stefano Domencali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said. “They raised the bar for European Grands Prix in terms of event spectacle and entertainment, supported the development of young talent by hosting F2, F3 and our F1 ACADEMY series, and have also pioneered sustainable solutions that have inspired our events around the world as we drive towards being Net Zero by 2030.

“All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026. I want to thank all the team at the Dutch Grand Prix and the Municipality of Zandvoort who have been fantastic partners to Formula 1.”

The Dutch Grand Prix in 2026 will be held in the sprint format for the first time.

Next year’s race will take place over the weekend of 29-31 August with the Formula 1 calendar unchanged from 2024.