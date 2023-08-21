F1 takes steps to prevent use of flares at Dutch Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix are clamping down on the use of flares ahead of this weekend’s race at Zandvoort.

Last year’s event, which saw Max Verstappen win his home race for the second time, was impacted by an orange flare thrown onto the racetrack during qualifying.

A fan was ejected after throwing the flare onto the circuit, causing a red flag and a delay of the session.

While their use have been popular at Zandvoort since its return to the F1 calendar in 2021, organisers have now made it known in no uncertain terms that flares are not allowed this year.

“Because of the popularity of the sport and Max, fans brought in these flares in Austria a few years ago,” Dutch Grand Prix director Imre Van Leeuwen told Motorsport.com. “The image looked great on TV and they shot footage with the flares. So a normal fan, not a hooligan but a normal fan, thinks he is a good fan if he brings a flare.

“And now you see that there are so many that it’s dangerous and it’s not good for your health. We have to inform people now that you’re not a good fan if you have a flare, you’re a good fan if you don’t have a flare.

“And if you see a flare you say ‘Come on guy, that is dangerous for my health.’ It’s also dangerous for the drivers because I think two years ago during the formation lap in Austria, the drivers had poor visions. And that was something a normal fan didn’t know.”

Organisers have banned fans at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Van Leeuwen also announced a specific “information point” at the circuit to report fan abuse, following incidents last year in Austria.

“I would be really disappointed in our fans if, as a Ferrari or Lewis Hamilton fan, you wouldn’t feel safe,” he added.

“It’s good to celebrate and have a party but it’s not good to intimidate people or behave in a disrespectful way. Of course, we will punish people. We now have an information point so if something happens to you, you can tell your story there.”

F1 returns this weekend at Zandvoort with Verstappen cruising to third-straight world championship. The Dutchman has a 125-point lead in the standings with 10 races to go.