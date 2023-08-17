For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has slammed the FIA and labelled Red Bull’s penalty last year for breaching the cost cap as a “big joke.”

Red Bull, who have won the drivers’ title in the last two years and are on track to do so with Max Verstappen again this year, were found guilty of a minor financial overspend for 2021 and were handed a £6m fine and docked 10 per cent of their car development time.

However, the penalty has had little impact on Red Bull’s progress having won all 12 races so far this year – and Christian Horner’s team have won 22 of the last 23 grands prix overall.

Ex-Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur, who took over at Ferrari from Mattia Binotto before the start of this season, insists the punishment should have been a lot harsher on Red Bull.

"A penalty like last year really isn’t severe. If it should be necessary again, such a penalty should be much heavier,” the Frenchman told Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"You have to keep in mind that a technical advantage will translate into a sporting advantage. Therefore, the penalty should be sporting and not a fine.

“In soccer, if you use a hand, it’s a penalty... they don’t give you a [non-sporting] penalty.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was critical of Red Bull’s cost cap penalty (Getty Images)

“The deduction of 10 per cent wind tunnel time is a big joke. They have already done most of the work by then."

Verstappen is currently on a win-streak of eight as he cruises to his third world championship and can match Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record from 2013 of nine with victory at his home race next up in Zandvoort.

Ferrari, meanwhile, have not won a race since Austria last year and are currently fourth in the Constructors’ Championship behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

F1 returns after the summer break next week with the Dutch Grand Prix (25-27 August).