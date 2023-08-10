‘It was pretty wild’: F1 champion Max Verstappen learns how to drift

F1 champion Max Verstappen learnt how to drift ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Red Bull star took on the challenge last month at Millbrook Proving Centre, under the guidance of professional drift driver and fellow Red Bull athlete “Mad” Mike Whiddett.

“It was really pretty wild, I didn’t expect to have that much grip in the drift cars,” Verstappen told Indy100, before admitting there was a lot of pressure on him to do well in the challenge.

“It’s something very different of course to what I’m doing.”