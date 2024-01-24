AlphaTauri announce drastic name change for 2024 F1 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AlphaTauri have rebranded as “Visa Cash App RB” in a drastic name change ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

The Red Bull sister team, who have been known as AlphaTauri since 2020 and Toro Rosso previous to that, have a new look this year with Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as their drivers.

A press release also confirmed that the Visa Cash App RB team will launch their 2024 car and livery on Thursday 8 February at a special event in Las Vegas.

The new multi-year agreement also sees Visa become the global partner of both Red Bull teams, with the Visa logo appearing on both cars this year, as well as the F1 Academy team in which the two Red Bull teams will have an entry.

Visa Cash App RB becomes the second team to have rebranded this season, after the Sauber-works team – formerly known as Alfa Romeo – renamed to Stake F1 Team.

“It’s fantastic to reveal the new identity and to welcome new partners as we embark on the next phase of the team’s Formula 1 story,” said Peter Bayer, CEO of the Visa Cash App RB team.

“Faenza is entering a new era of racing, staying true to our roots as a hothouse for talent but now with an even greater focus on competing for the biggest prizes in F1.

“We have a bold vision for the team lead by myself and team principal, Laurent Mekies and having future-focused partners such as Visa and Cash App alongside us on that journey is hugely exciting.”

The new logo for the Visa Cash App RB team this season (Visa Cash App RB Formula One team )

It is Visa’s first new major global sports sponsorship in more than 15 years.

Frank Cooper III, Visa’s chief marketing officer, added: “This is a groundbreaking partnership, and a great opportunity for the Visa brand to engage one of the fastest-growing sports communities on the planet.

“This alliance resonates strongly with Visa’s vision to inspire individuals to ‘make it,’ striving to take small steps for improvement each day, during every race or event.”

The 2024 F1 season, featuring a record 24 races, starts on Saturday 2 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Visa Cash App RB’s car will hit the track publicly for the first time at pre-season testing in Bahrain a week earlier, from 21-23 February.