Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer in shock exit after Belgian Grand Prix

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer will leave the team after this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix in a shock announcement.

Szafnauer joined the French team from Aston Martin at the start of last season but has seen his former team and McLaren leapfrog Alpine in the standings at the halfway stage of the 2023 campaign.

Sporting director Alan Permane, who has been associated with Renault - the parent company of the Alpine brand - for 34 years, will also depart.

An Alpine statement read: “The team would like to thank Otmar for his hard work over the past 18 months and for leading the team in achieving fourth place in the 2022 Constructors’ Championship. The team wishes him the best for the future.

“After 34 distinguished years at Enstone, the team extends its thanks to Alan and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”

Bruno Famin, currently vice-president of Alpine Motorsports, will take up the role of interim team principal after the summer break from the Dutch Grand Prix onwards.

Current academy director Julian Rouse will take the role of interim sporting director.

Pat Fry has also left the team to join Williams as chief technical officer.

The shake-up follows Laurent Rossi leaving his role as CEO of the F1 team last week, with Philippe Krief replacing him.

Alpine finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship last season but lost Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin and test driver Oscar Piastri to McLaren.

The French duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have endured a tricky first half of the season, though Ocon did claim a podium in Monaco.