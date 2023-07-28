F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP1 lap times at Spa-Francorchamps
Formula 1 live updates from qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field target pole position for Sunday’s grand prix in Belgium
The Formula 1 paddock returns to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix and the third sprint weekend of the 2023 season.
Max Verstappen claimed his seventh grand prix victory in a row last weekend in Hungary and now returns to a track he won at from 14th on the grid last year. The Dutchman is cruising to a third world championship this season and currently holds a 110-point lead at the halfway stage of the campaign to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole since December 2021 in Budapest but slipped down to fourth during the race. The Mercedes star will be looking to bounce back at a circuit he retired at in 2022, while McLaren’s Lando Norris is hoping to keep up his good form after two second-place finishes in a row.
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a staple F1 track and for the first time in 2023 will host an F1 sprint race, meaning there will be more action than ever before in the final meet before the summer break.
Here is everything you need to know.
Carlos Sainz interview: ‘All of us at Ferrari expected more – we haven’t done the best job’
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
Silverstone, 2022. That was the moment a goal within touching distance for so long was finally grasped by Carlos Sainz. Fittingly, his first pole position of his career was duly followed by a first Formula 1 race win, in his 150th grand prix. Ferrari were back among the top contenders and Sainz, this time, was the leading man ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc. The Scuderia were a force at the front once more. Or so we thought.
Despite producing a race-winning car, Ferrari failed to capitalise last year amid strategy and reliability clangers. Red Bull leapfrogged the calamitous prancing horse – and have not looked back. Now, Ferrari have not won since Austria last year, just a week after Sainz’s inaugural triumph. They are fourth in the Constructors’ Championship at the halfway stage this season. Sainz has not even finished on the podium.
“I thought we’d be fighting for more podiums and wins but unfortunately it’s a very competitive team called Red Bull who are dominating,” Sainz tells The Independent.
Exclusive: The Spanish driver speaks to The Independent about a disappointing 2023 campaign so far, his journey to Formula 1 and his target of becoming a world champion one day
Max Verstappen receives penalty for Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has received a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of exceeding his gearbox allocation.
The Red Bull driver, who is cruising to his third-straight world title, currently has a 110-point lead in the standings at the halfway stage of the 2023 season.
More info below:
Verstappen is cruising to his third-straight world championship and has a 110-point lead in the standings
F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying LIVE
FP1 starts at 12:30pm; qualifying is at 4pm (BST)!
