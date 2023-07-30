F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Race results as Max Verstappen wins again at Spa-Francorchamps
Formula 1 live updates at Spa-Francorchamps as Max Verstappen cruises to another victory at Spa
Max Verstappen’s invincible streak continued at the Belgian Grand Prix with another crushing win.
The double world champion started sixth but took the lead at Spa Francorchamps on lap 17 of 44 before taking the chequered flag 22.3 seconds clear of his forlorn Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Verstappen’s triumph was his eighth in a row – one shy of Sebastian Vettel’s record – and 10th from the 12 rounds so far. He leads Perez by a mammoth 125 points in the standings – the equivalent of five victories – heading into Formula 1’s summer break.
Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took the final spot on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, who denied Verstappen a bonus point by setting the fastest lap, fourth.
Lewis Hamilton reveals return of major issue with Mercedes car at Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that the “bouncing” which overshadowed Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 season returned during Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion started the race at Spa-Francorchamps third on the grid but could not defend from eventual race winner Max Verstappen, nor pass Sergio Perez or Charles Leclerc up ahead.
Hamilton pitted late on in an attempt to clinch the fastest lap and was successful, claiming an extra world championship point.
It means the 38-year-old is now just one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the standings but Hamilton had a point of concern to note after the race.
“We had big bouncing this weekend, back to the bouncing like last year,” he told Sky F1.
“To me it is a concern,” he added “We’ll work through the data this week and try and work out what to do for the next race.
“I know what I want, I’m praying for it and just waiting for the day we get it.
“It was kind of a non-eventful race, not much going on. I wasn’t able to keep up with the cars ahead of me.”
Max Verstappen extends invincible streak with victory at Belgian Grand Prix
Race report
Lewis Hamilton after finshing fourth:
“It was kind of a non-eventful race, not much going on. Wasn’t able to keep up with the cars ahead of me. We had big bouncing this weekend, back to the bouncing like last year.
On the bouncing: “They don’t know. To me it is a concern. We’ll work through the data this week and try and work out what to do for the next race. I know what I want, I’m praying for it and just waiting for the day we get it.”
Time for the podium at Spa-Francorchamps:
The familiar combination of the Dutch and Austrian national anthem for another Max Verstappen and Red Bull victory!
And a safe trophy for the Dutchman too, given Lando Norris is absent from the podium!
Max Verstappen after winning the Belgian GP:
“It’s a new spot, P6! I knew we had a great car, it was about surviving turn one. It was getting really tight but I stayed out of that. We made the right overtakes. Again, really enjoyable.
“It was tricky in those rainy laps. Had a sideways moment at Eau Rouge. Certainly a corner where you don’t want that to happen.”
Sergio Perez after his P2 finish:
“It was a good race for the team. We had a great start, managed to get through Charles which was one of the targets. I was doing my own race, Max came through in the second stint pretty fast, nothing I could’ve done there. About bringing it home safely in the car.
“I really look to not leave the podium from now until the end of the year. It’s been a bit of a rough patch but we scored some great points for the team.”
Charles Leclerc after finishing third:
“We’ve had quite a positive weekend in terms of pace. Race went well on my side, a shame for Carlos. When you look at the Red Bull, we still have a lot of work to do.
“They are quite far ahead still.”
TOP-10 AT THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX:
1) Max Verstappen
2) Sergio Perez
3) Charles Leclerc
4) Lewis Hamilton (+1, fastest lap)
5) Fernando Alosno
6) George Russell
7) Lando Norris
8) Esteban Ocon
9) Lance Stroll
10) Yuki Tsunoda
Max Verstappen wins the Belgian Grand Prix
Another mightily impressive performance from Max Verstappen - he wins at Spa for the third year running!
It’s a Red Bull one-two, with Sergio Perez in second. Charles Leclerc also, in the end, comfortably takes third place for an important podium for Ferrari!
And Lewis Hamilton does set the fastest lap right at the end as he claims fourth place!
