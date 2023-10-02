Andretti F1 team entry bid accepted by FIA

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FIA have announced that Andretti Formula Racing are the only team who have been approved for a potential team entry into Formula 1.

World motorsport’s governing body started a process at the start of 2023 for potential additions to the current 10-team grid, with an eye on the new power unit regulations in 2026.

The likes of Rodin Cars, Hitech GP and an Asia-based entry were all considered but Andretti – owned by Michael Andretti, the son of 1978 F1 world champion Mario – are the only team whose application has been approved, following a partnership announced with General Motors’ brand Cadillac.

The process now moves onto Formula 1 itself, which said on Monday will “conduct their own assessment of the merits of the remaining application.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Our objective, after rigorous due diligence during the application phase, was to only approve prospective entries which satisfied the set criteria and illustrated that they would add value to the sport.

“The FIA is obliged to approve applications that comply with the Expressions of Interests application requirements and we have adhered to that procedure in deciding that Andretti Formula Racing LLC’s application would proceed to the next stage of the application process.

“In taking that decision, the FIA is acting in accordance with EU directives on motor sport participation and development.

“Andretti Formula Racing LLC was the only entity which fulfils the selection criteria that was set in all material respects. I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team on a thorough submission. I also want to thank all prospective teams for their interest and participation.”

Andretti Autosport, to be rebranded to Andretti Global in 2024, confirmed a partnership with GM at the start of the year.

The two American automotive and motorsport giants joined forces and with GM represented by the Cadillac brand, the Andretti Cadillac team would be formed - based in the USA with a support facility in the UK.

They added at the start of 2023 that the team would compete with at least one American driver. Colton Herta, one of Andretti’s IndyCar drivers who missed out on an F1 seat this year due to not having the requisite superlicence points, would be the frontrunner.

Rodin founder David Dicker confirmed last week that their application to join the F1 grid - including a guaranteed spot for a female driver - was not accepted by the FIA.

Audi have announced their entry into Formula 1 from 2026 when new regulations come into force, though they are effectively taking the place of Sauber/Alfa Romeo on the grid.