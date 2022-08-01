For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season.

The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.

Alonso, whose deal at Alpine comes to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon.

Alpine do have highly regarded Australian Oscar Piastri - last year’s Formula 2 champion - as their reserve driver and this seemingly paves the way for the 21-year-old to take his place on the F1 grid.

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today,” Alonso said.

“I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One. I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

“No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me. I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed.”

Alonso’s Alpine team are currently fourth in the Constructors Standings, four points ahead of McLaren, while Aston are down in ninth on 20 points - 79 behind Alpine.

The Spaniard, who won his world titles back in 2005 and 2006 with Renault before competing for the likes of McLaren and Ferrari, is tenth in the drivers standings on 41 points. Aston’s highest-ranked driver Vettel is 14th on just 16 points.

“We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance,” Alonso added.

“The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me.”

Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll insisted it was “natural” to approach Alonso as they have the “same ambitions and values” as they target a return to the top of the sport.

“I have known and admired Fernando for many years and it has always been clear that he is a committed winner like me,” Stroll said.

“I have set out to bring together the best people and develop the right resources and organisation to succeed in this highly competitive sport, and those plans are now taking shape at Silverstone. It seemed natural therefore to invite Fernando to be part of the development of a winning team, and we very quickly established in our recent conversations that we have the same ambitions and values, and it was logical and easy to confirm our desire to work together.”

Aston team principal Mike Krack added: “I have witnessed the excitement in the engineering team and throughout the whole organisation at the opportunity to work with Fernando.

“We know that nearly everyone can learn from someone of Fernando’s calibre and experience. We are confident that he will inspire everyone to lift their game, and that will only enhance the already infectious energy that exists within the team.

“We are on a journey to create a winning organisation, and it is clear that Fernando will accelerate our progress and bring us to a performance in which we can take pride.”

