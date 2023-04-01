F1 RESULTS: Australian Grand Prix qualifying updates as Mercedes on front row
Formula 1 qualifying live updates and results and reaction as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field all go for pole in Melbourne
Red Bull will be eyeing a third straight weekend of domination as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, with qualifying taking place on Saturday morning at 6am (BST).
Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago, with team-mate Max Verstappen second, though the Dutchman did claim the fastest lap bonus-point meaning he leads the World Championship by one point.
Fernando Alonso came home third, after Aston Martin appealed a penalty which resulted in the Spaniard originally being knocked off the podium, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively. Charles Leclerc - who won comfortably in Melbourne last year - could only manage seventh for Ferrari in Jeddah, with Carlos Sainz sixth. This year’s race at Albert Park will also be the first Australian race without Daniel Ricciardo since 2011, with Oscar Piastri now the home star.
Verstappen was quickest in first practice on Friday - with Hamilton second - while Fernando Alonso was fastest in a rain-affected FP2 later in the day.
Follow live updates from F1 qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix
George Russell over team radio!
“Not too shabby! I thought our car was a second off the pace!”
Hello hello!
That makes things a little bit interesting...
Max Verstappen is on pole for the Australian Grand Prix!
Max Verstappen claims pole - by two-tenths to... George Russell in second! And Lewis Hamilton in third!
Great day for Mercedes!
4-10: Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Leclerc, Albon, Gasly, Hulkenberg
Max Verstappen still quickest (2:00 left)
Every car now out on track apart from Alex Albon as they all look to set their fastest final laps!
Who will be on pole?! Current top-3: Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso
Max Verstappen goes quickest early in Q3! (5:00 left)
Max Verstappen goes fastest - by 0.009 seconds! It could be the 2021 foes on the front row!
Most cars now in the pits as they switch to fresh tyres!
Current top-10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Albon, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Stroll
Lewis Hamilton goes quickest early in Q3! (7:00 left)
Wow! Who saw that coming?!
Lewis Hamilton goes 0.032 seconds quicker than Fernando Alonso in second! Max Verstappen all the way down in sixth!
George Russell in third - Sainz fourth, Leclerc fifth!
Can Hamilton get his first pole since Saudi Arabia in December 2021?!
We’re underway with Q3!
It’s now time for the top-10 shootout at Albert Park!
Leclerc’s engineer tells his man: “We think the rain might hit us in the last three or four minutes.”
So they’re all straight out on track, aside from Lance Stroll!
Who can get the quickest lap in before some potential rain falls?
Oscar Piastri, qualified in P16, speaking to Sky F1:
“We adjusted the front wing a little bit and maybe wasn’t the best for the track conditions improving, maybe a bit of inexperience on my side. Small tweak, it wouldn’t have cost us too much I think.
“All weekend it’s been difficult to get the first lap going with the tyres because it’s so cold. Red flag was awkwardly timed. What we did was fine, but not quite good enough.”
Lando Norris is out of qualifying!
Lando Norris does not make it! A shake of the head from Zak Brown on the McLaren pit wall - he’s only P13!
Alex Albon does make it for Williams in P10!
Also out (11-15): Ocon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, De Vries
Top-3: Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz
Now time for Q3!
Lando Norris in real trouble in Q2 in Melbourne (3:00 left)
The McLaren driver is four-tenths down on 10th place - and has a brush with gravel in sector three!
He’s currently in 12th.
Bottom-five currently (11-15): Gasly, Norris, Tsunoda, Magnussen, De Vries
8-10: Hamilton, Albon, Ocon
Max Verstappen fastest still; Fernando Alonso in second is still in the garage, he thinks he’s safe!
Last few minutes now... who’ll be in the top-10?!
Max Verstappen goes fastest in Q2 (8:00 left)
Despite his team-mates issues, Max Verstappen having no issues in his Red Bull - he goes fastest in Q2!
Fernando Alonso is in second, three-tenths down, with Charles Leclerc in third.
Currently in the danger-zone (11-15): Tsunoda, De Vries, Norris, Ocon, Gasly
8-10: Russell, Albon, Magnussen
Rain? Still no sign. Looks like it’ll hold off...
