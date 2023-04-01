✕ Close Oscar Piastri speaks of excitement before racing at home grand prix in Australia

Red Bull will be eyeing a third straight weekend of domination as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, with qualifying taking place on Saturday morning at 6am (BST).

Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago, with team-mate Max Verstappen second, though the Dutchman did claim the fastest lap bonus-point meaning he leads the World Championship by one point.

Fernando Alonso came home third, after Aston Martin appealed a penalty which resulted in the Spaniard originally being knocked off the podium, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively. Charles Leclerc - who won comfortably in Melbourne last year - could only manage seventh for Ferrari in Jeddah, with Carlos Sainz sixth. This year’s race at Albert Park will also be the first Australian race without Daniel Ricciardo since 2011, with Oscar Piastri now the home star.

Verstappen was quickest in first practice on Friday - with Hamilton second - while Fernando Alonso was fastest in a rain-affected FP2 later in the day.

Follow live updates from F1 qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix