Lewis Hamilton’s one-word answer reveals intent over F1 future

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will remain in F1 until he has won an eighth world title.

The Mercedes driver took part in a lie detector test before the 2023 season-opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Tasked with answering a series of questions with Sky Sports’ Simon Lazenby, Hamilton was pushed on whether he will stay in the sport until he has claimed another title.

Should the 38-year-old win another drivers’ championship, he would surpass Michael Schumacher as the most decorated driver in the sport’s history, though the early signs are not promising, at least for Bahrain this weekend.

After Lazenby’s question, Hamilton can be seen pausing to consider his answer, then responding with real conviction: “Yes.”

The answer is then confirmed as being truthful.

Nothing has been confirmed surrounding Hamilton’s Mercedes contract, which will expire at the end of the 2023 season.

“Really excited, I'm happy to be here, grateful for another year and another opportunity to work with the team, I really do loving at this track, it's a good opener,” Hamilton said ahead of the first grand prix of the season, before conceding Mercedes will be far behind Red Bull at this stage of the year.

“We have a bigger crowd than we usually do. I'm hoping we can stay in some sort of fight with somebody. Fernando and the Ferraris, the Red Bulls will be long gone. From that perspective it won't be that exciting, but the three teams behind, it'll be a good battle.”