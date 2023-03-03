What time is F1 qualifying at Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday?
Everything you need to know as F1 returns and the 2023 season begins at the Bahrain International Circuit
The 2023 Formula 1 season is almost upon us and preparation is already well underway for the new campaign.
This year sees 23 races held in a record-breaking calendar, as Max Verstappen looks to make it three in a row following back-to-back World Championship triumphs.
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be targeting improvement following a disappointing 2022 season, while Ferrari will be looking to learn from last year’s mishaps and errors as they eye their first Drivers title in 16 years.
Sergio Perez was quickest in first practice on Friday, while Fernando Alonso stormed to a mighty P1 in his rapid Aston Martin in FP2, beating both Red Bulls.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Saturday 4 March
- Free Practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 5 March
- Race: 3pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying live on Sky Sports Main Event too, as is most of the race on Sunday.
Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at at 7:30pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 9pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 3-5 March
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 17-19 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 31 March-2 April
ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN (sprint weekend)
Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April
ROUND 5 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May
ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 19-21 May
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies