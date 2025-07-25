Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Practice updates and sprint qualifying start time as Hamilton looks to set pace

Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps as the third sprint weekend of the season gets underway

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 25 July 2025 09:58 BST
Comments
Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner said to him after Red Bull sacking

F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.

What does Red Bull without Christian Horner look like?

Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.

Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.

Follow live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

Racing for Anthoine

The annual run in memory of Anthoine Hubert (2019) and Dilano van ‘t Hoff (2023), who both passed away while racing at Spa, took place on Thursday evening.

Around 200 people across the paddock ran (or cycled) a lap of the 7km track, pausing at the spots where Hubert and van ‘t Hoff crashed.

It was one of the most touching moments I’ve experienced in the sport.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson at Spa-Francorchamps25 July 2025 10:03

F1 driver standings heading into Belgian GP:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 234 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 226 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 165 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 103 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 46 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 19 points

14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points

15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson25 July 2025 09:55

Belgian Grand Prix:

A foggy drive on the way in, through the wonders of the Ardennes forest, has now made way for sunshine at Spa-Francorchamps.

Fog suspended the F3 practice session this morning, given the medical helicopter couldn’t fly in, but the F2 practice session is in full swing as we speak.

A few hours until FP1, at 11:30am BST.

Kieran Jackson at Spa-Francorchamps25 July 2025 09:50

Start times at the Belgian Grand Prix:

All times BST

Friday 25 July

  • Free practice 1: 11:30am
  • Sprint qualifying: 3:30pm

Saturday 26 July

  • Sprint race: 11am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 27 July

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson25 July 2025 09:46

F1 Belgian GP LIVE:

F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.

Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.

Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson25 July 2025 09:44

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in