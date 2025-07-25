F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Practice updates and sprint qualifying start time as Hamilton looks to set pace
Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps as the third sprint weekend of the season gets underway
F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.
Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.
Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.
Racing for Anthoine
The annual run in memory of Anthoine Hubert (2019) and Dilano van ‘t Hoff (2023), who both passed away while racing at Spa, took place on Thursday evening.
Around 200 people across the paddock ran (or cycled) a lap of the 7km track, pausing at the spots where Hubert and van ‘t Hoff crashed.
It was one of the most touching moments I’ve experienced in the sport.
F1 driver standings heading into Belgian GP:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 234 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 165 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 46 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 19 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Belgian Grand Prix:
A foggy drive on the way in, through the wonders of the Ardennes forest, has now made way for sunshine at Spa-Francorchamps.
Fog suspended the F3 practice session this morning, given the medical helicopter couldn’t fly in, but the F2 practice session is in full swing as we speak.
A few hours until FP1, at 11:30am BST.
Start times at the Belgian Grand Prix:
All times BST
Friday 25 July
- Free practice 1: 11:30am
- Sprint qualifying: 3:30pm
Saturday 26 July
- Sprint race: 11am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 27 July
- Race: 2pm
