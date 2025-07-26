F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Qualifying results with Lando Norris clinching pole position
Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps as the drivers take to the track for qualifying
F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.
Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.
Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.
Verstappen won the sprint race on Saturday, ahead of the McLaren pairing of Piastri and Norris.
Charles Leclerc, after qualifying P3:
“I’m very happy today, strange to say that as it’s still three-tenths, but I did not expect it. That was a really good lap.
“It’s good to have a qualifying where you know we didn’t leave anything on the table.
“Their racepace looked very strong this morning, hopefully the changes give us a upper hand.”
Max Verstappen, after qualifying P4:
“Oh my god, that was really, really bad. No grip.”
Lando Norris on pole position!
Piastri gets close, but Norris holds on!
The Brit did not go faster but Piastri misses out by 0.085 secs.
Charles Leclerc takes an impressive third for Ferrari, with Max Verstappen down in fourth.
5-10: Albon, Russell, Tsunoda, Hadjar, Lawson, Bortoleto
Final moments of qualifying!
So, the whole pack put on a new set of soft tyres.
Can anyone usurp Norris at the top?! We’re about to find out.
2:00 to go in Q3...
Max Verstappen:
“Really weird, just didn’t have the grip.”
5:00 to go in Q3...
Lando Norris on provisional pole!
First laps are in - and Norris has the advantage!
The Briton is 0.189 secs quicker than McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, with Max Verstappen in third - half-a-second off.
4-10: Leclerc, Russell, Tsunoda, Lawson, Albon, Hadjar, Bortoleto
6:00 to go in Q3...
Q3 underway!
George Russell the first car out of the pit-lane then as the top-10 shootout begins at Spa!
10 drivers involved: Norris, Piaastri, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Russell, Leclerc, Hadjar, Lawson, Bortoleto, Albon
Carlos Sainz out!
Sainz’s Williams the slowest in that session! Nico Hulkenberg, on the podium at Silverstone, also out in Q2.
Bottom-five (11-15) and out in Q2: Ocon, Bearman, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sainz
Gabriel Bortoleto squeezes through in P9, with all four Red Bull cars also through!
Charles Leclerc:
“Honestly, I don’t think there’s much more than this lap,” says Leclerc, in fourth but four-tenths off Piastri in P1.
4:00 to go in Q2. Second flying laps coming up...
Carlos Sainz in trouble
After the first set of runs, Sainz is in P14 and heading out as it stands.
Ollie Bearman has a moment, almost losing his car, and has to abandon his lap.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Gasly, Sainz, Bearman
6:00 to go in Q2...
