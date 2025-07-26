Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Liveupdated

F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Qualifying results with Lando Norris clinching pole position

Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps as the drivers take to the track for qualifying

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 26 July 2025 16:02 BST
Comments
Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner said to him after Red Bull sacking

F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.

What does Red Bull without Christian Horner look like?

Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.

Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.

Verstappen won the sprint race on Saturday, ahead of the McLaren pairing of Piastri and Norris.

Follow live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent

Charles Leclerc, after qualifying P3:

“I’m very happy today, strange to say that as it’s still three-tenths, but I did not expect it. That was a really good lap.

“It’s good to have a qualifying where you know we didn’t leave anything on the table.

“Their racepace looked very strong this morning, hopefully the changes give us a upper hand.”

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 16:13

Max Verstappen, after qualifying P4:

“Oh my god, that was really, really bad. No grip.”

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 16:07

Lando Norris on pole position!

Piastri gets close, but Norris holds on!

The Brit did not go faster but Piastri misses out by 0.085 secs.

Charles Leclerc takes an impressive third for Ferrari, with Max Verstappen down in fourth.

5-10: Albon, Russell, Tsunoda, Hadjar, Lawson, Bortoleto

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 16:02

Final moments of qualifying!

So, the whole pack put on a new set of soft tyres.

Can anyone usurp Norris at the top?! We’re about to find out.

2:00 to go in Q3...

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 15:56

Max Verstappen:

“Really weird, just didn’t have the grip.”

5:00 to go in Q3...

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 15:55

Lando Norris on provisional pole!

First laps are in - and Norris has the advantage!

The Briton is 0.189 secs quicker than McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, with Max Verstappen in third - half-a-second off.

4-10: Leclerc, Russell, Tsunoda, Lawson, Albon, Hadjar, Bortoleto

6:00 to go in Q3...

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 15:54

Q3 underway!

George Russell the first car out of the pit-lane then as the top-10 shootout begins at Spa!

10 drivers involved: Norris, Piaastri, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Russell, Leclerc, Hadjar, Lawson, Bortoleto, Albon

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 15:49

Carlos Sainz out!

Sainz’s Williams the slowest in that session! Nico Hulkenberg, on the podium at Silverstone, also out in Q2.

Bottom-five (11-15) and out in Q2: Ocon, Bearman, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sainz

Gabriel Bortoleto squeezes through in P9, with all four Red Bull cars also through!

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 15:43

Charles Leclerc:

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s much more than this lap,” says Leclerc, in fourth but four-tenths off Piastri in P1.

4:00 to go in Q2. Second flying laps coming up...

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 15:36

Carlos Sainz in trouble

After the first set of runs, Sainz is in P14 and heading out as it stands.

Ollie Bearman has a moment, almost losing his car, and has to abandon his lap.

Current bottom-five (11-15): Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Gasly, Sainz, Bearman

6:00 to go in Q2...

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 15:34

