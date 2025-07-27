F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Race updates and start time with Hamilton in pit-lane and Norris on pole at wet Spa
Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps with Norris on pole ahead of Piastri and Leclerc
Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix in his bid to seal a hat-trick of consecutive victories after beating championship rival Oscar Piastri to top spot.
Norris finished third, a place behind McLaren team-mate Piastri in the earlier sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps, but the British driver bounced back to secure his second pole in three races.
Charles Leclerc took third for Ferrari but team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s weekend took another nightmare twist after he qualified only 16th.
Max Verstappen – who won the first Formula One race staged following Christian Horner’s dismissal as Red Bull team principal in Saturday’s 15-lap dash – was fourth, one position clear of Williams’ Alex Albon, with George Russell sixth for Mercedes.
Follow live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent
What time is the race on Sunday?
The Belgian GP at Spa starts at 2pm (BST).
2024 at Spa
The 2024 edition of this race brought Lewis Hamilton’s last grand prix win, though it was a controversial one as he originally came second to George Russell, before his teammate was disqualified as his car failed to meet the minimum weight requirement.
This meant Hamilton landed his second win of the season and his last win in a Mercedes, with Oscar Piastri completing the original podium.
Charles Leclerc went on to complete the podium after Russell’s DQ, with Max Verstappen coming in fourth and Lando Norris in fifth.
Nico Hulkenberg: ‘F1 podium talk was cold coffee – but I’m not done yet’
After 239 F1 races, Hulkenberg secured a glorious first podium at Silverstone last time out. Now, the 37-year-old has his sights set on more success with Audi in 2026 and beyond. Kieran Jackson meets the impressively understated German driver:
Nico Hulkenberg: ‘F1 podium talk was cold coffee – but I’m not done yet’
F1 Driver Standings
Here’s a brief look at the standings in the Drivers’ Championship ahead of today’s race, with Oscar Piastri leading the title race by nine points after coming second in the sprint race yesterday.
Lando Norris is in second still while Max Verstappen remains 68 points behind Piastri in third.
1 - Oscar Piastri - 241pts
2 - Lando Norris - 232pts
3 - Max Verstappen - 173pts
4 - George Russell - 147pts
5 - Charles Leclerc - 124pts
6 - Lewis Hamilton - 103pts
7 - Kimi Antonelli - 63pts
8 - Alex Albon - 46pts
9 - Nico Hulkenberg - 37pts
10 - Esteban Ocon - 27pts
Red Bull start life after Christian Horner with sprint win for Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen won the first Formula One race staged following Christian Horner’s dismissal as Red Bull team principal in Saturday’s sprint race in Belgium.
Eighteen days after Horner was told his two-decade reign was over, Verstappen claimed the Red Bull’s first win of any sort since he raced to victory in Imola on 18 May.
Verstappen started second, but batted aside pole-sitter Oscar Piastri on the opening lap before keeping the world championship leader at bay.
Red Bull start life after Christian Horner with sprint win for Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton laments ‘unacceptable’ mistake as Lando Norris takes pole at Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton lamented an “unacceptable” error in qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday as Lando Norris turned the tables on teammate Oscar Piastri to take pole position.
Norris, who trails Piastri by nine points in the world championship, was a step behind the Australian in sprint qualifying on Friday, but turned his fortunes around, setting a time which edged out his teammate by 0.085 seconds.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came home a surprise third in qualifying ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won the sprint race earlier on Saturday.
Hamilton laments ‘unacceptable’ mistake as Norris takes pole at Belgian GP
Sainz relegated to pit lane
A pre-race update here as Carlos Sainz has been relegated to a start from the pit lane as Williams have decided to change the mechanical and aerodynamic set-up of his car.
Nigeria enters race to host F1 grand prix in Africa – with ex-Premier League player fronting bid
Nigeria has become the latest African country to declare an interest in hosting a Formula 1 race, with ex-Premier League player Marvin Sordell fronting the bid.
F1 currently hosts a race on every habitable continent apart from Africa, with the last iteration taking place 32 years ago via the 1993 South African Grand Prix at the Kyalami Circuit outside Johannesburg.
Yet now, South Africa (with Kyalami and Cape Town vying to host), Rwanda and Morocco have all announced their intention to launch a bid.
Nigeria enters race to host F1 in Africa – with ex-Premier League player fronting bid
F1 grid: Starting positions for Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton makes change
F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prixat the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.
Below is each driver’s position on the starting grid ahead of the race:
F1 grid: Starting positions for Belgian Grand Prix
The scene at Spa
Kieran Jackson at Spa-Francorchamps
As predicted, it’s wet. Very wet.
It’s been raining most of the morning, with brief intermissions, but while the F3 race was cancelled, F2 and the Porsche Super Cup completed their races fine.
What impact will the rain have this afternoon?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments