F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Sprint race updates and times with Verstappen taking lead from Piastri
Oscar Piastri secured a dominant pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton qualified only 18th.
McLaren’s Piastri, who holds an eight-point lead over championship rival Lando Norris at the midway stage of the season, saw off Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at Spa-Francorchamps to take top spot.
Norris could manage only third – a distant six tenths behind team-mate Piastri – while Hamilton’s troubled spell at Ferrari took another sour twist when he spun out of Q1. Norris arrived in the Ardennes with back-to-back victories but it was Piastri who was in a different league in qualifying for Saturday’s 15-lap dash to the chequered flag.
The Australian will start as the overwhelming favourite to convert his pole into victory on Saturday, and in this form would appear unstoppable for Sunday’s main event, too.
Max Verstappen on team radio:
“Very well done. Great job with the gaps and the battery, it was really nice.”
Max Verstappen wins sprint race!
Verstappen holds on to win the sprint at Spa!
An impressive victory for Red Bull - and a first under Laurent Mekies!
Piastri and Norris follow in second and third.
4-8: Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar
Verstappen heading for sprint win (Lap 15/15)
The Dutchman doing so well here to keep Piastri at bay.
With a lead of around 0.6 secs, he has one more lap to survive!
Piastri under pressure from Norris (Lap 12/15)
It’s very tight between the top-three, with Norris now just seven-tenths off Piastri, who remains around six-tenths off Verstappen.
Can anyone make a move in the closing 5 laps?
Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson
Verstappen:
“I can’t brake on the peak!”
Issues for Verstappen at the top of the hill.
Piastri is very close now...
Verstappen staving off Piastri (Lap 7/15)
Piastri is within DRS range - around seven-tenths down - but can’t get close enough to Verstappen out in front.
Can the Red Bull driver hold on?
Meanwhile, Hamilton down in P16: “I’ve got no rear already.”
Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson
Lando Norris takes back third place (Lap 4/15)
Piastri can’t quite squeeze past Verstappen out in front but Norris takes back third place from Leclerc, cruising past on the Kemmel Straight!
The McLarens have such superior speed.
Verstappen leads (Lap 3/15)
Verstappen remains in the lead, but Piastri is right on his tail here...
Further back, just one spot made up from Hamilton (now 17th) and Russell (now 12th) at the start.
Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Sainz, Beaman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson
Lights out!
Piastri keeps the lead at the start but Verstappen takes top spot on the Kemmel Straight!
It almost looked inevitable!
And Leclerc takes Norris for P3! They’re all away smoothly...
Formation lap!
This sprint race will be 15 laps long around a circuit with 102m elevation throughout!
Piastri leads the pack away - 18 cars, with both Alpines in the pit-lane - for the long formation lap around Spa-Francorchamps!
