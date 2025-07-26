Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Sprint race updates and times with Verstappen taking lead from Piastri

Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps with Piastri ahead of Verstappen and Norris on pole

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 26 July 2025 11:18 BST
Comments
Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner said to him after Red Bull sacking

Oscar Piastri secured a dominant pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton qualified only 18th.

McLaren’s Piastri, who holds an eight-point lead over championship rival Lando Norris at the midway stage of the season, saw off Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at Spa-Francorchamps to take top spot.

What does Red Bull without Christian Horner look like?

Norris could manage only third – a distant six tenths behind team-mate Piastri – while Hamilton’s troubled spell at Ferrari took another sour twist when he spun out of Q1. Norris arrived in the Ardennes with back-to-back victories but it was Piastri who was in a different league in qualifying for Saturday’s 15-lap dash to the chequered flag.

The Australian will start as the overwhelming favourite to convert his pole into victory on Saturday, and in this form would appear unstoppable for Sunday’s main event, too.

Follow live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

Max Verstappen on team radio:

“Very well done. Great job with the gaps and the battery, it was really nice.”

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:35

Max Verstappen wins sprint race!

Verstappen holds on to win the sprint at Spa!

An impressive victory for Red Bull - and a first under Laurent Mekies!

Piastri and Norris follow in second and third.

4-8: Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:31

Verstappen heading for sprint win (Lap 15/15)

The Dutchman doing so well here to keep Piastri at bay.

With a lead of around 0.6 secs, he has one more lap to survive!

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:29

Piastri under pressure from Norris (Lap 12/15)

It’s very tight between the top-three, with Norris now just seven-tenths off Piastri, who remains around six-tenths off Verstappen.

Can anyone make a move in the closing 5 laps?

Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:25

Verstappen:

“I can’t brake on the peak!”

Issues for Verstappen at the top of the hill.

Piastri is very close now...

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:22

Verstappen staving off Piastri (Lap 7/15)

Piastri is within DRS range - around seven-tenths down - but can’t get close enough to Verstappen out in front.

Can the Red Bull driver hold on?

Meanwhile, Hamilton down in P16: “I’ve got no rear already.”

Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:16

Lando Norris takes back third place (Lap 4/15)

Piastri can’t quite squeeze past Verstappen out in front but Norris takes back third place from Leclerc, cruising past on the Kemmel Straight!

The McLarens have such superior speed.

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:10

Verstappen leads (Lap 3/15)

Verstappen remains in the lead, but Piastri is right on his tail here...

Further back, just one spot made up from Hamilton (now 17th) and Russell (now 12th) at the start.

Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Sainz, Beaman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:08

Lights out!

Piastri keeps the lead at the start but Verstappen takes top spot on the Kemmel Straight!

It almost looked inevitable!

And Leclerc takes Norris for P3! They’re all away smoothly...

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:05

Formation lap!

This sprint race will be 15 laps long around a circuit with 102m elevation throughout!

Piastri leads the pack away - 18 cars, with both Alpines in the pit-lane - for the long formation lap around Spa-Francorchamps!

Kieran Jackson26 July 2025 11:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in